LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Grain Futures End Mixed After Quiet Trading Day

Grain markets ended mixed as weather in the Midwest clears, following several days of government reports and price rallies.

"Traders are searching for the next piece of news," said Dan Hueber, general manager of the Hueber Report.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Jordan Fills Barley, Wheat Tenders At Last

LONDON--The Jordanian state grain agency bought 60,000 metric tons each of hard wheat and feed barley as part of tenders that closed on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively, according to local traders.

Jordan's purchase of 60,000 tons of milling wheat came after three failed attempts, and was bought from trading house CHS at $263 a ton including shipping fees and $235 excluding fees, for shipment in the second half of December, traders said.

Domino's Pizza Group 3Q Will Be Tough: Liberum -- Market Talk

1259 GMT - Liberum says it sees Domino's Pizza Group reporting like-for-like sales growth in the low single digits in 3Q, under pressure from rising costs as well as tough comparable figures. "With franchisees seeing material rise in cost pressures, franchisee Ebitda margins are under pressure with their ability to leverage fixed costs limited," it says. However, a solid number of store openings--around 20 in the quarter based on Domino's website--offers some relief for the company, Liberum says. (carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Lower -- Market Talk

15:28 ET - CME cattle futures fall 0.3% and hog futures fall 3.8% as some analysts say the decline in hog prices stems from large US pork supplies being weighed against chances of increased demand from swine disease outbreaks abroad. "China is seeing daily increases of the spread of African swine fever with 40 separate outbreaks in 10 provinces and cities...," say MaxYield Cooperative analysts. Don Roose, president of US Commodities, says signs of new demand for US pork still remain to be seen. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady at $40.00 - Oct 17

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $40.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are steady to $1.00 higher. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $31.00-$33.00, 450-500 pounds are $31.00-$33.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $34.00-$36.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 125 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 17 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Oct 17 +$ 31.61 +$ 30.92 Oct 16 +$ 34.85 +$ 36.02 Oct 15 +$ 37.65 +$ 39.20 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 5 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.56, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.36 per hundred pounds, to $191.19. The total load count was 164. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.37, to $76.12 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.