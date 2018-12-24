LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Holidays Keep Grain Trading Minimal -- Market Talk

13:23 ET - The upcoming Christmas holiday has kept a cap on trading of grains futures on the CBOT today, with corn down 0.2% for the day, soybeans down 0.1%, and wheat up 0.4% on low activity for the day. "Holiday volume and mixed trade has been the AM CBOT trade," says AgResource, which attributed today's slight drops to continued hedge-fund selling of futures. Grains trading on the CBOT closed the session early today at 1 pm EST. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Dow Falls 650 Points Despite Mnuchin's Bid to Reassure Investors

A bruising stock selloff continued Monday, erasing more than 650 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried to instill calm into a jittery market.

Coming off the stock market's worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell for a fourth straight session as investors continued to weigh the impact of rising interest rates, slowing U.S. growth and the ramifications of a government shutdown extending into January.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Down on ASF Concerns -- Market Talk

13:32 ET - Hog futures on the CME have sunk by 1.5% in low-volume trading, with the livestock market paying keen attention to an outbreak of African swine fever reported in the Guangdong province of China. Reportedly, this the second outbreak of the disease reported in the province. The culling of Chinese pork herds may create demand for US product, should tariffs between the nations be lifted. Meanwhile, lean cattle futures closed up 0.2%, with support for prices coming from snowfall in the Midwest forecast for this week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index

The Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index report is not available for Dec 24.

Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices.

Beef-O-Meter Quotes are unavailable today from USDA.

USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

These reports were not issued on Dec. 24th.