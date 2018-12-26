LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

U.S. Farmers Fear Lucrative Japanese Exports Will Wither

WASHINGTON -- After seeing exports to China tumble, U.S. farmers and ranchers are now bracing for more losses in their next-biggest Asian market: Japan.

On Dec. 30, Tokyo will begin cutting tariffs and easing quotas on products sold by some of American agriculture's biggest competitors -- including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Chile -- as part of the new 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The U.S. was originally part of that bloc, but President Trump pulled out last year, saying the agreement would have harmed American manufacturers and workers by loosening restrictions on U.S. imports of autos and auto parts, and intensifying competition with low-wage Asian nations.

STORIES OF INTEREST

U.S.-China Trade Details Unclear in Government Shutdown -- Market Talk

10:18 ET - The partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government clamps down on potential positive news in the U.S.-China trade truce. The forced holiday hiatus for many federal functions extends to the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service, which has been watched closer than usual this month as China made its first significant soybean buys in months, and hopes continue for U.S. corn and pork. Traders have looked to FAS reports to confirm export sales, with speculation on the size of sales varying widely among market participants. Now on the FAS homepage: "Due to a lapse in federal funding, this USDA website will not be actively updated." (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Government Shutdown Halts Data Flow for Grains Traders -- Market Talk

09:27 ET - The government shutdown has put a stop to much of the data released by the USDA on a weekly basis. According to the USDA, data affected by the shutdown includes "NASS statistics, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, and other agricultural economic and statistical reports and projections," all of which are of keen interest to grains traders. According to the USDA, these reports will resume when the shutdown ends. President Trump has indicated willingness to let the shutdown continue into January, as he continues to hold out for funding for a US-Mexico border wall. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Little Changed -- Market Talk

14:30 ET - Livestock futures on the CME have ended trading today flat -- with live cattle futures closing less than 0.1% down, and lean hog futures closing at 0.1% up. Data from Friday's cold storage report appears to have provided some support for current prices. "The data provides additional confirmation that consumer demand for meat is on a positive growth track," said Steiner Consulting Group. "Inventories of most meats were either close to, or below expectations, implying favorable movement through marketing channels." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Dec 26 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Dec 26 +$ 47.45 +$ 15.62 Dec 21 +$ 50.87 +$ 17.06 Dec 20 +$ 49.17 +$ 16.26 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 108.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose $1.64 per hundred pounds, to $215.69, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 10 cents per hundred pounds, to $207.60. The total load count was 152. Wholesale pork prices fell 67 cents, to $69.00 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.