LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

McDonald's Bets on Breakfast -- Again

McDonald's Corp. wants customers to eat more breakfast during breakfast.

When the fast-food giant three years ago responded to widespread demand for breakfast beyond 10:30 a.m. by offering McMuffins, hot cakes and sausage burritos all day, consumers cheered -- and so did investors. McDonald's business got an immediate jolt, and all-day breakfast buoyed sales for nearly a year.

But the availability of breakfast anytime led to unintended consequences. More customers are forgoing morning visits and getting their McMuffin fix in the afternoon and evening, according to some franchisees. McDonald's has blamed slowing U.S. sales in recent quarters on softness in its morning breakfast business.

16:18 ET - Activist investor Krupa Global Investments vowed a proxy fight with Kraft Heinz if the food giant participates in an auction for Campbell Soup's international business. Reuters reported this week that Kraft was among firms on a shortlist in the auction, as Campbell works to restructure its business after facing pressure over its performance. Krupa said last month it owned about a $100M worth of Kraft stock, or about 0.2% of outstanding shares. Kraft declined comment. Krupa said Kraft's participation in the auction would hurt its shareholders and raise the company's debt load. (patrick.thomas@wsj.com; @PatThomas1318)

09:28 ET - Support for President Trump is said to be thinning among some farmers, who did not receive the second round of farm aid payments before the government shutdown was initiated. "The mood in the country seems to be shifting a bit," says Mark Gold of Top Third Ag Marketing. "Farmers I have talked to, are very disappointed the President did not issue the second market payments to farmers before the government shutdown." According to Gold, farmers also are clamoring for a conclusive end to the US-China trade war -- one that results with China buying US crops again. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Close Up For The Day -- Market Talk

15:41 ET - Livestock futures close higher, with live cattle futures for February up 1% and lean hog futures up 0.3%. According to market participants, indications of a possible tightness in US cattle supply due to weather was a main factor, with volatility in the stock market also making commodities attractive for investors. For hogs, the uptick is also related to stock market volatility, although tempered by growing market wariness of whether a Chinese tariff on US pork will come off. "What we need to see in the hog market is evidence that these tariffs on US pork are coming off," says independent trader Dan Norcini. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Dec 27 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Dec 27 +$ 47.21 +$ 15.27 Dec 26 +$ 47.45 +$ 15.62 Dec 21 +$ 50.87 +$ 17.06 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 108.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell 39 cents per hundred pounds, to $215.30, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 38 cents per hundred pounds, to $207.22. The total load count was 141. Wholesale pork prices fell 16 cents, to $68.84 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.