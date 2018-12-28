LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

USDA Says Shutdown Effect on Buying Programs Minimal -- Market Talk

10:20 ET - The USDA says its Agriculture Marketing Service Commodity Procurement Program is experiencing little effect from the government shutdown, even though the shutdown has caused the USDA to put much of its data-reporting functions on hiatus. "The USDA ... is receiving inquiries from suppliers and contractors asking how this shutdown affects contracting, contract performance, and invoicing/payments," the USDA says. "We would like to assure our business partners that AMS expects this shutdown to have minimal impact on most commodity procurement activities." According to the USDA, contracts and inspection services are still active, but contract payments may not be made until the government reopens--with the USDA paying interest on delayed payments. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Ethanol Data Considered Unsupportive for Corn -- Market Talk

12:00 ET - Production of U.S. ethanol is down 4.4% from the same time last year, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration today. U.S. production totaled 1.04M barrels per day this week, which is also down 2.5% from the previous 4-week average. Declining ethanol production, combined with declining usage of corn in ethanol, is seen as bearish for U.S. corn futures according to Terry Reilly of Futures International. Despite the news, March futures on CBOT up 0.7% so far. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Dow Industrials Fall to End Volatile Week

U.S. stocks lost steam in the final hour of trading Friday, following a week of dramatic swings on Wall Street that underscore the uncertainty gripping investors heading into 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 77 points, or 0.3%, to 23061, after storming back with a record rebound Thursday. The S&P 500 declined 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%.

Snowstorm Bolsters Cattle Futures -- Market Talk

14:48 ET - Winter storm conditions in the U.S. Midwest are being felt in the cattle market, with weights for cattle in feedlots said to be down this week due to the storm conditions, tightening beef supply in the short term. "I think the high winds coupled with the heavy snow pushed packers to fill their demand," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics, who speculates that buyers likely bought their supply early in the week. Live cattle futures for February closed trading today at $1.24175 per pound, up 0.2%. Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished 0.1% up at 60.65 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Dec 28 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Dec 28 +$ 46.27 +$ 15.49 Dec 27 +$ 47.21 +$ 15.27 Dec 26 +$ 47.45 +$ 15.62 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 108.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 89 cents per hundred pounds, to $214.41, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 30 cents per hundred pounds, to $207.52. The total load count was 95. Wholesale pork prices rose 10 cents, to $68.94 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.