LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Wheat Futures Lead Grains Lower

March soybean contracts fell 0.1% to $8.95 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Monday. Wheat contracts for March delivery dropped 1.6% to $5.03 1/4 a bushel. Export Inspections Weigh On Futures: Wheat export inspections missed trade expectations, "with virtually no export demand posted for U.S. origin, and the Russians making noises like they want to open up more markets for their wheat exports, not close them off due to wheat shortages," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital Markets. Wheat export inspections this week were 376,281 million tons, missing estimates ranging from 475,000 to 625,000.

STORIES OF INTEREST

U.S. Stocks Rise to End Turbulent 2018

U.S. stocks rose on the final trading day of 2018, although punishing losses from recent months kept major indexes on course for their steepest one-year decline since 2008.

Major indexes got a lift Monday as investors eyed signs of progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. President Trump tweeted over the weekend that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made "big progress" in trade talks that are due to wrap up in March.

Amazon Plans to Add Whole Foods Stores

Amazon.com Inc. is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores across the U.S. to put more customers within range of the e-commerce giant's two-hour delivery service.

The push would bring Whole Foods to more suburbs and other areas where the natural grocer is quickly adding customers since the merger. That is a shift from the layoffs and slowing store growth Whole Foods experienced for several years before Amazon bought it in 2017 for roughly $13.5 billion.

FUTURES MARKETS

Trade Optimism Supports Hog Futures -- Market Talk

14:50 ET - CME hog contracts for February delivery rise 0.5% to 60.975 cents a pound, while live cattle contracts for February delivery fall slightly. Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services says next week's slaughter "will be back to a full kill and we look for demand for pork to also show up in a pretty big way." Meanwhile, some traders are optimistic that a trade resolution with China will happen early in the new year, supporting hog futures as African swine fever may also bring Chinese buyers to US producers, Smith says. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Dec 31 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Dec 31 +$ 43.19 +$ 14.41 Dec 28 +$ 46.27 +$ 15.49 Dec 27 +$ 47.21 +$ 15.27 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 109.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose 94 cents per hundred pounds, to $215.35, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $3.14 per hundred pounds, to $210.66. The total load count was 91. Wholesale pork prices fell 50 cents, to $68.44 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.