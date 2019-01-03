LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Cargill's Animal Feed Sales Slow Amid Fever, Farm Struggles -- Market Talk

09:25 ET - Cargill is a global giant in the business of feeding livestock and poultry, but struggles in the US and China cut into 2Q profits for the company's animal feed division, one of Cargill's biggest divisions. In China, where the world's largest pork industry is striving to contain African swine fever, Cargill said lower volumes of hog feed sales hurt its business. In the US, financial challenges facing dairy and poultry farmers also posed difficulties for Cargill, the company says in its 2Q earnings release. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Cargill Quarterly Profit Falls 20%

Cargill said its profit fell 20% in the most recent period as the agricultural conglomerate recorded weaker results from its food ingredients business and financial operations.

Cargill, the Minneapolis-based closely held company, said profit in the quarter ended Nov. 30 fell to $741 million from $924 million in the year-earlier period.

USDA: Food Prices to Rise -- Market Talk

1120 ET - Grocery prices for consumer are expected to rise 1% to 2% in 2019, according to new data from the USDA Economic Research Service. That's more than the zero to 1% increases estimated for 2018, but still less than historic averages of 2.1% food-at-home inflation. Cereal and baking products are projected to rise as much as 3%, one of the top increases noted by federal researchers. Big food brands have been raising prices on new products and to handle rising costs. Restaurant costs are projected to rise from 2% to 3% this year. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Trade, Economic Fears Buffet Cargill's Ocean-Transport Unit -- Market Talk

09:31 ET - Over the years food giant Cargill has chartered enough ships to haul its grain and other farm goods that the Minnesota-based company launched its own ocean transportation division to sell such services to other shippers. It's part of a long-range bet on expanding global trade and economic growth, but Cargill says the business suffered over the last few months of 2018: freight markets sunk due to "weakening macroeconomic sentiment" and trade battles' impact on the international commodity flows. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Hog Futures Settle Higher, Cattle Down -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - Lean hog futures for February on the CME settle up 0.7% at 62.15 cents a pound, while live cattle futures drop 0.2% to $1.23225. The drop in cattle is said to be due to those futures being oversold, while US pork futures are expected to rally in reaction to being generally cheap and the expectation that African swine fever will have a greater effect on Chinese pork supply than currently known by the market. "For right now, if push comes to shove, I think hogs have to go higher," Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 3 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jan 3 +$ 37.88 +$ 14.65 Jan 2 +$ 40.87 +$ 14.11 Dec 31 +$ 43.19 +$ 14.41 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell 15 cents per hundred pounds, to $216.49, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.53 per hundred pounds, to $209.38. The total load count was 149. Wholesale pork prices rose 25 cents, to $68.55 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.