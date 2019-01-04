LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Specialty Eggs Become Bigger Part of Cal-Maine's Business -- Market Talk

07:51 ET - Specialty eggs have become a boon for the egg business as consumers pay up for nutritionally-enhanced, cage-free or organic eggs. Cal-Maine Foods said sales in its specialty eggs business rose 3.7% in its fiscal 2Q compared with a year ago. Specialty egg prices rose 2.9% this quarter, lifting profits for the egg producer. "Specialty eggs continue to be popular with consumers who are willing to pay higher prices compared with conventional eggs," says CEO Dolph Baker in prepared remarks. Cal-Maine's specialty egg business made up 35% of its total sales, up from 32.3% in the same quarter last year. (kimberly.chin@wsj.com; @mskimberlychin)

Lamb Weston's Profit Rises as Revenue Increases, Tax Expenses Fall

Lamb Weston Holdings bottom line rose in its second quarter from the comparable quarter last year as income-tax expense fell and revenue increased.

The frozen-foods company reported net income for its second quarter of $119 million, up 55%. It reported earnings of 74 cents a share, up from 52 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting 70 cents a share.

STORIES OF INTEREST

WASDE Hiatus Delays Grain Market Clarity -- Market Talk

11:41 ET - The USDA's confirmation that it won't issue its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on its original date of January 11 due to the government shutdown forces the grain market to wait even longer to gain clarity on where the market stands in relation to its trade truce negotiations with China--who normally is a large purchaser of US supplies. The January report would have provided a final update on US crop production and crop yields for 2018, creating a complete picture of how much supply the US has. "This year, it's one that is more important than in previous years," says Don Roose of US Commodities. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Ahold's Stop & Shop to Buy Long Island's King Kullen -- Update

Dutch supermarket operator Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on Friday said its Stop & Shop unit agreed to buy Long Island, N.Y., grocer King Kullen Grocery Co. for an undisclosed amount.

Ahold said the move by Stop & Shop, its largest brand in the U.S., is part of the unit's continued expansion in the New York City suburb.

FUTURES MARKETS

Live Cattle Finishes Down 1%, Hogs Also Down -- Market Talk

15:36 ET - Despite starting trading this morning up, February lean hog futures finished 0.3% lower. Meanwhile, live cattle futures also dropped, finishing the day down 1%. Cattle prices are reportedly slipping on inertia stemming from a lack of actionable news, while pork futures are believed to be down only temporarily as the continuing spread of African swine flu in Asia is expected to result in increased demand for US pork in the region. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 4 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jan 4 +$ 36.25 +$ 14.28 Jan 3 +$ 37.88 +$ 14.65 Jan 2 +$ 40.87 +$ 14.11 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 102.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 103.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell $1.98 per hundred pounds, to $214.51, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.72 per hundred pounds, to $207.66. The total load count was 116. Wholesale pork prices fell 17 cents, to $68.38 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.