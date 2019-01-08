LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

China Greenlights Imports of Five New Genetically Modified Crops Amid Trade Talks

BEIJING--China approved imports of five new varieties of genetically modified crops, paving the way for U.S. agricultural companiees to sell more biotech seeds to Chinese buyers, as Beijing and Washington seek to ease trade tensions.

The approvals, which include some soybean, canola and corn products, come as U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Beijing to hammer out details on a number of broad pledges recently made by the Chinese leadership.

Grains Trend Lower as Shutdown, Trade Talks Continue

March soybean contracts dropped 0.6% to $9.18 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday.

Corn contracts up for March delivery also fell by 0.6% to $3.80 a bushel.

Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.2% to $5.17 3/4 a bushel.

China's GMO Ruling Hands U.S. Farmers New Tool in Battle Against Weeds

China's approval of new genetically engineered crops will open a new front in U.S. farmers' long-running war against hard-to-kill weeds.

The approval, outlined Tuesday by Chinese officials, clears the way for crop-seed and chemical maker DowDuPont Inc. to begin selling to U.S. farmers new soybean seeds modified to survive a powerful herbicide combination.

Farms Likely to Test-Drive New Soybeans in 2019 -- Market Talk

14:45 ET - China's approval of DowDuPont's new genetically engineered soybeans probably comes too late for a wide-scale commercial launch ahead of US farmers' springtime planting, but there's still time for many to give the seeds a "full scale trial this year," write Bernstein analysts. A wider launch is likely for 2020, opening a new chapter in seed giants' competition for farm acres -- rival Bayer has had its newer-generation soybean seeds out for over two years, and both companies' products promise to help farmers combat problem weeds. China's approval was the last major hurdle for DowDuPont's "Enlist" soybeans, and Bernstein says that commercializing them will help its agricultural division hit its 4% to 5% sales growth target. DowDuPont shares up 1.1% at $55.38. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Livestock Finishes Up on Fundamentals Instead of Rumors -- Market Talk

14:45 ET - Both live cattle and lean hog CME futures for February finish higher, up 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively. Movement for both was attributed to signs of some tightening of supply in the US. Meanwhile, rumors that the US and China may agree to drop tariffs on livestock--propagated after both sides agreed to meet for a third day--didn't appear to have much effect on futures. "(It's) likely ... a general feeling in the trade that the GMO approvals and the equity market rally (mean) it would be natural for China to lift US meat import tariffs," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 8 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jan 8 +$ 32.81 +$ 14.61 Jan 7 +$ 35.54 +$ 15.42 Jan 4 +$ 36.25 +$ 14.28 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 101.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell 30 cents per hundred pounds, to $213.98, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 95 cents per hundred pounds, to $207.26. The total load count was 183. Wholesale pork prices fell 38 cents, to $68.53 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.