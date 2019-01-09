LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Producers Ask to Liquidate Massive Cheese Supplies -- Market Talk

0811 ET - A coalition of cheese producers is asking the federal government to liquidate the supply of cheese in cold-storage to help boost sagging milk prices. "With the price of milk at a record low, it is necessary that this surplus be liquidated to jump start the industry," the American Dairy Coalition writes in a letter addressed to President Trump. The coalition of large dairies and companies argue that retaliatory tariffs placed on U.S. goods have fueled the oversupply of cheese. About 1.4 billion pounds of cheese currently sits in cold-storage in the U.S. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Government Ethanol Data Trends Lower -- Market Talk

15:46 ET - The EIA reports that U.S. ethanol production fell for the fifth straight week, coming in at 1M barrels per day through the week of January 4th. Ethanol stocks, meanwhile, were placed at 23.254M barrels, down 2.6% from four weeks ago but up 2.4% year-over-year. According to Terry Reilly of Futures International, grain traders viewed the news as negative for U.S. corn futures, especially as production was expected to increase slightly. However, the news did not seem to impact March corn futures on the CBOT, which closed up 0.5% at $3.82 per bushel. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Sainsbury's 3Q Not So Bad, Asda Merger Chances 50/50 -- Market Talk

1617 GMT - J. Sainsbury's third quarter was better than it looked and the U.K. grocer's plan to merge with rival Asda has a 50/50 chance of regulatory approval, says Citigroup. Citi notes that grocery like-for-like sales were broadly flat with positive volumes, while catalogue retailer Argos fared better than the general goods sector overall and reported positive sales growth in the key Christmas weeks. Citi also says it continues to view the proposed Sainsbury-Asda merger favorably. "Our target price of 380p reflects a 50% probability of receiving Competition & Markets Authority clearance, with remedies," Citi's Nick Coulter says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Finish Higher; Traders Await More News from China Summit -- Market Talk

15:49 ET - February lean-hog futures on the CME close 1.9% higher at 63.775 cents a pound. Analysts are eagerly awaiting confirmation from U.S. and Chinese officials regarding what was discussed at the Beijing summit, with the hope being that the spread of African swine fever in China is severe enough to warrant China to drop its tariffs and purchase large amounts of U.S. pork. Live cattle futures, meanwhile, fell 0.4% to $1.248 a pound for the day, which the market considered a slight correction for Tuesday's rally. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 9 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jan 9 +$ 28.98 +$ 13.34 Jan 8 +$ 32.81 +$ 14.61 Jan 7 +$ 35.54 +$ 15.42 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 101.6 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 14 cents per hundred pounds to $213.84, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 79 cents per hundred pounds to $206.47. The total load count was 126. Wholesale pork prices fell 59 cents to $67.94 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.