LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Shutdown Cuts Into U.S. Food Inspection -- WSJ

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has dramatically curtailed inspections of domestic food-processing facilities during the partial government shutdown, though it is now trying to resume work at the most high-risk sites.

Since the shutdown began in late December, the FDA has conducted some types of essential food inspections, including at domestic facilities where there are known problems, or that are related to foodborne illness outbreaks, according to the agency. However, it has not performed routine inspections of domestic facilities.

Danone's 4Q Faces External Issues: Bryan Garnier -- Market Talk

0854 GMT - Danone's fourth-quarter update should be in line with its third quarter, but the French company faces some external challenges, say analysts at Bryan Garnier. Danone's essential dairy and plant-based Noram business will be hit by the FDA's ban on Romaine-based salads while its EDP International business will still feel the effects of the boycott in Morocco, says Bryan Garnier. Despite an attractive portfolio, Danone's organic sales growth looks down when compared with its peers. Danone shares trade 0.5% lower at EUR61.28. (anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Minnesota Town's Shrimp-Farming Dreams Are Put on Ice

A Minnesota town's dream of becoming the shrimp capital of the Midwest is proving more challenging than expected -- and not just because of the weather.

A company named tr Shrimp Co. had planned to break ground this spring in Luverne, Minn., on a $330 million to $360 million indoor shrimp farm. It aims to produce 8 million pounds of shrimp a year in stacked ponds that are about 12 inches deep, 12 feet wide and nearly the length of two football fields.

Last week, the company suddenly shifted gears and said it would build what it says will be the first in a string of such facilities in nearby Madison, S.D., citing Minnesota's tough environmental permitting process.

Ethanol Production Drop a Bad Sign for U.S. Corn

A recent slip in U.S. ethanol production to its lowest levels in nearly a year could be a bad sign for U.S. corn growers, who will need that avenue for corn usage more than ever if a trade agreement between the U.S. and China doesn't happen.

This week, ethanol production fell to 1 million barrels, according to weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It was the lowest weekly level of ethanol production since April, and the fifth week in a row that ethanol production had not moved upwards.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs Hit Near-Month High, But Overall Activity Muted -- Market Talk

15:46 ET - Livestock futures show little movement in trading on the CME, with February lean hog futures moving up 0.5% to close at 64.075 cents per pound while live cattle futures for February closed up 0.1% at $1.24875 per pound. Movement was slow throughout the day, but hogs finished the day at their highest level in nearly a month. Analysts have been calling for hog futures to rise, with the ongoing spread of African swine fever putting China in a position where it may need to purchase US pork. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 10 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jan 10 +$ 32.64 +$ 16.13 Jan 9 +$ 28.98 +$ 13.34 Jan 8 +$ 32.81 +$ 14.61 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 101.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 12 cents per hundred pounds, to $213.96, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.30 per hundred pounds, to $207.77. The total load count was 125. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.30, to $69.24 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.