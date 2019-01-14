LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Trump Bullish on China Trade Deal Ahead of Speech to U.S. Farmers

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Monday said that China is feeling the pain from U.S. tariffs, boding well for a trade deal, but talks so far between the two nations haven't yielded concrete results.

"We're doing very well with China. They're having a hard time with their economy because of the tariffs," Mr. Trump told reporters before leaving for a speech in New Orleans, where he is scheduled to address the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Trump: Argentina Will Open Market for US Pork -- Market Talk

1448 ET - During a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation in New Orleans on Monday, President Trump noted that Argentina had opened its market to buy US pork and he praised China and President Xi, saying that "it's our fault," for the US allowing a trade deficit to grow between the two countries, promising that China will eventually drop its tariff on US pork. Additionally, Trump said that China had begun ordering US agricultural products, although he did not provide specifics on what purchases had been made. Lean hog futures closed trading on the CME Monday down 1.3%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

FDA Adds Food-Safety Activities as Shutdown Lingers -- Market Talk

12:00 ET - The FDA is expanding its list of food-safety activities that will resume as the government shutdown drags on. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb returned to Twitter over the weekend, telling consumers the agency would continue certain activities, including additional surveillance, detection and response to foodborne-illness outbreaks, and other activities related to surveillance and response to recalls. "It is not business as usual at FDA," Gottlieb says in a tweet, adding the shutdown poses one of the most significant challenges in FDA's recent history and that the agency is working to bring online activities beyond what have taken place during other shutdowns. "My priority is to our consumer protection mission," he says. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Dean Names Treehouse's Finck Sales Chief -- Market Talk

16:41 ET - Struggling milk producer Dean Foods is tapping a packaged food veteran to help sell its dairy brands. Chris Finck is starting immediately as the Dallas-based company's chief sales officer. Finck most recently worked at TreeHouse Foods, a food company Dean previously owned. Dean has suffered a brain drain of executives as the nation's largest milk producer has seen its shares slide to historic lows. Milk consumption is falling, while competition from retailers and plant-based beverages is rising. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Winter Storms Supportive of Cattle Prices This Week -- Market Talk

09:03 ET - A winter storm set to hit the US Midwest later this week will likely provide support for live cattle futures, which are opening trading this week at February-contract highs of nearly $1.25 per pound after hitting a contract-high of $1.2565 on Friday. "In the near term, the cattle outlook remains firm," says AgResource. "Last week's higher cash trade along with winter storms that are headed for the Plains look to support the CME on an week breaks." Snow accumulation is reportedly expected to exceed 15 inches in some parts of the Midwest. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 14 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jan 14 +$ 33.48 +$ 17.49 Jan 11 +$ 36.25 +$ 17.66 Jan 10 +$ 32.64 +$ 16.13 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 101.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell 44 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.02, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 81 cents per hundred pounds, to $205.46. The total load count was 138. Wholesale pork prices fell 8 cents, to $69.87 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.