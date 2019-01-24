LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Cargill CEO 'Choosing to Believe' US, China Will Reach Deal -- Market Talk

215 GMT - Cargill Inc. CEO David MacLennan said he hopes both the U.S. and China recognize that there's more to gain by working together on trade. "I'm choosing to believe we'll have a deal," Mr. MacLennan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. While the Trump administration still has the political support of the U.S. farm belt, he said, soybean farmers are increasingly under pressure from stocks piling up because they can't be exported to China. In 2017, the Asian country bought more than half of all American soybeans exported. "We need the market to be open," Mr. MacLennan said. (anupreeta.das@wsj.com)

China Trade Fight Hurts Union Pacific Grain Business -- Market Talk

09:17 ET - The trade war with China bit into Union Pacific's agricultural business in 4Q, as grain carloads fell 10%, driven by reduced soybean shipments to China, executive vice president Kenyatta Rocker tells analysts on a call. Some of those lost shipments were offset by shipments to other regions including Mexico, according to Rocker. "For 2019, our ag product groups expect uncertainty to continue in the grain market due to foreign tariffs," he says. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Brexit Could Raise Food Prices: Cargill Executive -- Market Talk

1110 GMT - The prospect of Brexit is raising the specter of higher food prices since market access would have to be renegotiated, said Devry Boughner Vorwerk, who leads global corporate affairs at agricultural giant Cargill Inc. "What's the food and agriculture landscape going to look like? What will trade relations look like between the two sides? These are real conversations" in the agricultural community right now, Ms. Vorwerk said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "If you go backward, it will lead to [trade] barriers, which raises questions about the affordability of food," she said. (anupreeta.das@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Lower -- Market Talk

15:31 ET - Livestock futures fall, with CME cattle futures edging lower while hog futures fall 2.1%. The winter storm in the Midwest has weighed on hog prices, hindering transportation for processing plants amid already-large supplies, says Don Roose of US Commodities. "When transportation is slow, [there can be] a backup of hogs," he says. Beef and pork demand could also be hurt by the weather keeping people indoors instead of out at restaurants, some analysts say. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 24 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jan 24 +$ 26.10 +$ 9.10 Jan 23 +$ 25.78 +$ 11.92 Jan 22 +$ 29.24 +$ 14.50 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 54 cents per hundred pounds, to $217.75, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 10 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.14. The total load count was 124. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.31, to $65.97 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.