Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:47pm EST

TOP STORIES

Cargill CEO 'Choosing to Believe' US, China Will Reach Deal -- Market Talk

215 GMT - Cargill Inc. CEO David MacLennan said he hopes both the U.S. and China recognize that there's more to gain by working together on trade. "I'm choosing to believe we'll have a deal," Mr. MacLennan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. While the Trump administration still has the political support of the U.S. farm belt, he said, soybean farmers are increasingly under pressure from stocks piling up because they can't be exported to China. In 2017, the Asian country bought more than half of all American soybeans exported. "We need the market to be open," Mr. MacLennan said. (anupreeta.das@wsj.com)

China Trade Fight Hurts Union Pacific Grain Business -- Market Talk

09:17 ET - The trade war with China bit into Union Pacific's agricultural business in 4Q, as grain carloads fell 10%, driven by reduced soybean shipments to China, executive vice president Kenyatta Rocker tells analysts on a call. Some of those lost shipments were offset by shipments to other regions including Mexico, according to Rocker. "For 2019, our ag product groups expect uncertainty to continue in the grain market due to foreign tariffs," he says. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Brexit Could Raise Food Prices: Cargill Executive -- Market Talk

1110 GMT - The prospect of Brexit is raising the specter of higher food prices since market access would have to be renegotiated, said Devry Boughner Vorwerk, who leads global corporate affairs at agricultural giant Cargill Inc. "What's the food and agriculture landscape going to look like? What will trade relations look like between the two sides? These are real conversations" in the agricultural community right now, Ms. Vorwerk said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "If you go backward, it will lead to [trade] barriers, which raises questions about the affordability of food," she said. (anupreeta.das@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Lower -- Market Talk

15:31 ET - Livestock futures fall, with CME cattle futures edging lower while hog futures fall 2.1%. The winter storm in the Midwest has weighed on hog prices, hindering transportation for processing plants amid already-large supplies, says Don Roose of US Commodities. "When transportation is slow, [there can be] a backup of hogs," he says. Beef and pork demand could also be hurt by the weather keeping people indoors instead of out at restaurants, some analysts say. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 24 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
Jan 24       +$ 26.10            +$  9.10 
Jan 23       +$ 25.78            +$ 11.92 
Jan 22       +$ 29.24            +$ 14.50 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  104.7 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  105.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 54 cents per hundred pounds, to $217.75, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 10 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.14. The total load count was 124. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.31, to $65.97 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
06:07pU.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
RE
05:47pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:59pU.S. Oil Prices Get Boost From Venezuelan Political Crisis
DJ
03:25pGrain Futures End Mixed Ahead of Trade Talks
DJ
03:22pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 24
DJ
03:14p'Under siege', oil industry mulls raising returns and PR game
RE
02:42pGold Prices Tick Lower as Muted Trading Continues
DJ
12:14pU.S. Oil Prices Get Boost From Venezuelan Political Crisis
DJ
11:36aMexico's January Inflation Unaffected by Gasoline Shortages--Update
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.