LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

01/29/2019 | 05:17pm EST

TOP STORIES

Grains Decline For Second-Straight Day

Wheat contracts for March delivery fell 1.1% to $5.13 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, with the market still waiting on the USDA to confirm export sales from the past month.

Corn contracts for March delivery also dropped fell 0.7% to $3.77 1/4 a bushel.

March soybean contracts dropped 0.5% to $9.19 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Egyptian GASC Tenders for Wheat

LONDON--Egypt's state grain buyer issued an international tender late on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for delivery between March 11-20, a trader said.

In its last purchase, on Jan. 10, the General Authority for Supply Commodities bought 415,000 metric tons of Russian wheat after tendering the previous day, for delivery between Feb. 20-28 and March 1-10.

South Africa Corn Farmers Shrink 2019 Plantings -- Market Talk

12:36 ET - South Africa's farmers have slashed corn plantings for the 2019 season after dry weather hampered early sowing across Africa's top producer of the grain, says government's Crop Estimates Committee. Producers have planted 2.27M hectares of corn this season, representing a 2% drop from last season. It's the smallest corn area planted since South Africa suffered a historic drought in 2015. Plantings for white corn, a regional staple, are estimated to reach 1.26M hectares, while yellow corn, used mainly in animal feeds, is estimated at 1.01M hectares. (nicholas.bariyo@wsj.com; @nicholasbariyo)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Finish Slightly Up As Cold Settles In -- Market Talk

15:49 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finished higher, with April lean hog futures up 0.4% to 62.550 cents per pound and April live cattle futures up to $1.27800 per pound. Weather concerns continue to be the main factor driving livestock futures, although the release of commitment of traders data by the CFTC on Friday may give traders more clarity to work with. "I think guys are anticipating cold weather to take weight off of cattle," says independent trader Dan Norcini. The weather also makes it more difficult for hog farmers to transport livestock to slaughterhouses, Norcini added. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 29 
 
This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
Jan 29       +$ 27.91            +$ 10.99 
Jan 28       +$ 28.32            +$ 11.34 
Jan 25       +$ 28.53            +$  9.49 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  104.3 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  104.1 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose 73 cents per hundred pounds, to $218.13, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 96 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.57. The total load count was 114. Wholesale pork prices fell 16 cents, to $66.85 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

