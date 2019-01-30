LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

McDonald's Pushes Up Prices in the U.S., But Overall Sales Drop -- Update

Price increases helped McDonald's Corp. lift sales at its U.S. restaurants in the latest quarter, but overall revenue still drifted lower due to foreign-exchange movements.

The fast-food chain is trying to draw in diners by revamping stores, using fresh ingredients and pushing sustainability initiatives such as one that requires beef suppliers to reduce their use of antibiotics over the next few years.

Comparable sales, or sales at stores open for at least 13 months, in the U.S. rose 2.3% in the fourth quarter as the Chicago-based company said Wednesday it benefited from higher prices and increased spending on pricier items. Comparable sales at restaurants outside the U.S. grew a stronger rate in the period.

The company reported a profit of $1.42 billion, or $1.82 a share, compared with $699 million, or 87 cents a share, a year earlier. After accounting for a tax benefit and an adjustment related to the federal tax overhaul, the company said it earned $1.97 a share. Analysts expected $1.89 a share.

Tyson Recalls 18 Tons of Chicken Nuggets Due to Rubber Contamination >TSN

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is recalling more than 18 tons of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The agency said the recall involves about 36,420 pounds of panko chicken nuggets that were produced on Nov. 26, 2018.

Earlier this month, Tyson rival Perdue Foods recalled about 34 tons of chicken nuggets due to potential contamination with wood, while Johnsonville LLC recalled roughly 24 tons of pork patties because they might contain rubber.

Mondelez Sales Fall but Higher Prices Bolster Results

Mondelez International Inc.'s sales fell 2.8% in its latest quarter, and the company blamed the decline on foreign-currency translation.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based maker of Oreo cookies, Wheat Thins and other snacks said its revenue dropped in the fourth quarter to $6.77 billion, in line with analysts estimates, from $6.97 billion a year earlier.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Goldman Feasts at Expense of Food-Company Client, Suit Claims

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. put its own interests ahead of that of a corporate client in advising on a wholesale-food company acquisition last year, a new lawsuit alleges.

The suit, filed by United Natural Foods Inc., accuses Goldman of improperly extracting more than $200 million in advising the Providence, R.I., food distributor on its $3 billion acquisition of grocery chain Supervalu Inc.

Blue Apron Continues to Shed Customers -- Market Talk

16:41 ET - Blue Apron is losing less money, but it's also continuing to shed customers. The New York City-based meal-kit maker reported a net loss of $23.7M, or 12 cents a share, in 4Q from a loss of $39.1M the previous year. This beat analysts' predictions of a 17 cent loss a share, according to Factset. Revenue fell 25% $140.7M year-over-year as customers declined 25% from the previous year to 557,000. Blue Apron says its advertising less to focus on attracting customers through partnerships. Shares rise 4.2% to $1.48 after hours. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Dairy Crest to Post Tastier 3Q Sales, Positive Volumes -- Market Talk

1511 GMT - Dairy Crest is tipped to report a sales pickup when the cheese and spread-maker reports third-quarter numbers on Thursday. Numis Securities thinks sales will have risen faster in the period than the 2% increase in the first half. "Broadly we expect volumes to be positive for the nine-month period reflecting the combination of lower cream prices, providing scope for promotions in butter, and planned increased promotional activity in other brands such as Cathedral City, Clover and FryLight," says analyst Damian McNeela. "As such we expect nine-monthly sales growth for its four key brands to have improved to circa 5%." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Trading Has Mixed Results -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - Livestock futures posted mixed results today, with live cattle futures for April closing up 0.2% at $1.28050 per pound, while lean hog futures closed down 0.5% at 62.225 cents per pound. According to Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing, hog futures are currently oversold, which is why hog futures slipped despite the tough weather in the Midwest supporting futures. "The hog market needs to see a positive trade development with China," concludes French. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 30 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jan 30 +$ 23.69 +$ 7.08 Jan 29 +$ 27.91 +$ 10.99 Jan 28 +$ 28.32 +$ 11.34 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 104.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 8 cents per hundred pounds, to $218.05, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 43 cents per hundred pounds, to $213.00. The total load count was 133. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.82, to $65.03 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.