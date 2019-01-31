LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Agriculture Secretary to Address Beef Convention -- Market Talk

11:21 ET - Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will travel to New Orleans to deliver a speech at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Convention tomorrow, according to the USDA. Perdue will also visit the Port of New Orleans as part of the trip. This is the latest in the Trump administration's outreach to US agricultural professionals, coming approximately 2.5 weeks after Trump himself addressed farmers at the American Farm Bureau convention. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

China Says It Will Buy 5 Million Tons of U.S. Soybeans a Day, Trump Says Will 'Make Our Farmers Very Happy' -- 4th Update

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said he may be willing to give Beijing more time to make a trade pact as China tries to persuade him to meet again with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help resolve the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

The Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He -- Mr. Xi's economic czar who is holding talks with American negotiators in Washington this week -- has proposed to the U.S. that Mr. Trump meet with Mr. Xi on the Chinese resort island of Hainan after his planned summit with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, in late February, the people said.

Post Holdings Revenue Falls in First Quarter

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) said its profit fell in its first quarter as the company's spinoff of its nut butters, dried fruit and nut businesses in October weighed on its results.

The St. Louis producer of cereal brands such as Pebbles and Honey Bunches of Oats reported a profit of $123.6 million, or $1.67 a share, compared with $291.5 million, or $3.82 a share, a year ago. The company said the results included a loss of $51.7 million related to adjustments on interest rate swaps.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Corn Takes a Tumble as USDA Starts Releasing Old Data

Corn contracts for March delivery fell 1.3% to $3.76 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, with the rising Brazilian real being considered unfavorable for U.S.-located market participants

The USDA released its export-sales totals for the week ended Dec. 20 on Thursday morning--the first weekly export-sales data to come out of the USDA since the shutdown began last month. Exports of soybeans totaled 2.405 million metric tons for the week, almost double analysts' estimates. Corn sales totaled 1.753 million tons, also beating analysts' estimates. Wheat totaled 526,300 tons and soymeal totaled 427,400 tons, both within analysts' estimated ranges. Soyoil totaled 13,700 tons, below projections. The USDA will issue a report combining a month's worth of sales on Feb. 22, with the regular reporting schedule resuming after that.

USDA Announces Trade Funding as Tariffs Drag On -- Market Talk

1353 ET - USDA unveils a list of dozens of organizations set to receive funding for trade-promotion activities as part of the government's effort to blunt the impact of trade disputes. The biggest winner of the 57 organizations is the American Soybean Association, slated to receive nearly $22M to identify and access new export markets. The US Meat Export Federation and US Grains Council will receive close to $18M and $14M, respectively. The announcement fulfills a promise by USDA to award $200M to help increase agricultural exports at a time when foreign tariffs on goods from soybeans to pork to cheese continue to roil agricultural markets, pressuring prices and incomes for farmers. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Show Weakness as Day Wraps Up -- Market Talk

14:54 ET - Livestock futures finish trading lower, with lean-hog futures down 3.2% to 60.225 cents per pound and live cattle futures down 1.4% to $1.26300. The extreme cold weather in the Midwest has slowed down consumer demand for meat in the short term. Longer term, traders have doubts that the US-China trade deal can be finalized before the March 1 deadline passes, or that the demand from China for US pork will be as strong as previously believed. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 31 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jan 31 +$ 29.09 +$ 10.05 Jan 30 +$ 23.69 +$ 7.08 Jan 29 +$ 27.91 +$ 10.99 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 102.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 104.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell $2.66 per hundred pounds, to $215.39, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 12 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.88. The total load count was 139. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.38, to $66.41 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.