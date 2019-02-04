LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith Becomes Chairman of Papa John's

Activist investor Starboard Value LP said Monday that it is making a $200 million investment in Papa John's International Inc. and that its chief executive is becoming chairman of the pizza chain.

The deal caps more than a year of tumult at the struggling pizza company.

Inflation Creeps up at Sysco -- Market Talk

09:48 ET - Sysco reports 1.4% product inflation in its US food-service business in 2Q, a leap from roughly flat in 1Q. Frozen potatoes, meat, paper and produce drove the rise, the Houston-based company says. Suppliers have increasingly passed along cost increases to buyers as transportation, tariffs and other expenses rise. Sysco's own costs grew as well, with operating expenses up 4.7% year-over-year. The world's largest food-service distributor blames warehouse and transportation costs, a growing problem for distributors fueled by a lack of labor. Sysco shares are up 5% following an earnings beat. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Sysco Looks to Automation, Layoffs as Costs Grow -- Market Talk

10:45 ET - Sysco up nearly 5% after the world's largest food-service distributor posted a 2Q earnings beat despite growing costs. The Houston-based company hopes to fuel savings this year through a 10% labor reduction in salaried, corporate positions. It's also looking to automate and outsource some jobs. Officials expect more savings in the second-half of FY19. The distributor is still managing higher supply chain costs. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

China Again Leads Soybean Exports as Trade Clock Ticks -- Market Talk

11:59 ET - USDA grain export inspections met analyst predictions this week, with China again leading the way for soybean exports. USDA inspections of soybeans totaled 975,775 tons for the week--with 412,366 tons heading to fill orders from the Chinese mainland. The US and China are up against a March 2 deadline for tariff increases on Chinese goods unless both sides come up with a trade deal. Other export leaders were Japan, who recorded receiving exports of 305,213 tons of corn, as well as Mexico--which was a top exporter for all three grains. The week covered on the report ended Jan. 31.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Climb Nearly 5% With Potential Short-Covering Help -- Market Talk

14:52 ET - April lean hog futures on the CME finish up 4.9%, at 63.05 cents per pound. According to analysts, the main driver for this uptick is the belief that pig kill figures may stay depressed like they were last week. Meanwhile, large funds are believed to have engaged in short-covering today, possibly in reaction to the hog price being considered too low. "We were already primed for a short-covering today," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. "The funds had pushed this thing too low." Meanwhile, cattle futures were up 0.6% at $1.27 per pound, based on the effect cold weather may have on calf production. Calving season runs from early February until the end of the month, according to Zuzolo. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 4 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 04 +$ 30.59 +$ 10.39 Jan 31 +$ 29.09 +$ 10.05 Jan 30 +$ 23.69 +$ 7.08 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 104.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $3.39 per hundred pounds, to $217.65, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 26 cents per hundred pounds, to $213.41. The total load count was 81. Wholesale pork prices rose 90 cents, to $66.57 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.