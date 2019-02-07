LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Tyson Posts Flat Sales as Chicken, Pork Prices Sag

A decline in chicken and pork prices dented Tyson Foods Inc.'s sales in its latest quarter.

The meat producer said average prices for chicken dropped 13% in its fiscal first quarter, while those for pork fell about 5%.

Overall sales were flat from a year earlier at $10.19 billion, and were weaker than the $10.36 billion analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Tyson: African Swine Fever Probably Worse Than Reported -- Market Talk

09:45 ET - Tyson Foods says that it has not factored the impact of African swine fever into its pork business outlook, but expects that the disease sweeping through pigs in China could cause China to buy increased amounts of pork as herds are culled there. "I think the general consensus would be that [African swine fever is] probably a little worse than what's reported," says Noel White, Tyson president and CEO. The company agrees with a USDA outlook of a 3% uptick in domestic protein production, with the export market absorbing roughly a third of it. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Yum Brands Boosts Delivery, Plans Bigger Tech Push -- Market Talk

08:51 ET - Yum Brands, which has been increasing its delivery capabilities at Taco Bell and KFC through its partnership with Grubhub and transforming its Pizza Hut brand into a more delivery and carry-out business, said it is committed to ramping up the pace of technology, the backbone of delivery. Yum CEO tells investors he's planning to hire a senior executive who will focus on the company's global digital and technology strategy. YUM shares slip 1.5% premarket. (julie.jargon@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Chipotle Digital Delivery Helps Drive Momentum Into 2019 -- Market Talk

11:34 ET - Jefferies raises its price target for Chipotle to $600 from $550 and reiterates its buy rating after the burrito maker posted a stronger-than-expected profit in 4Q. Jefferies analysts say that strength in same-store sales was driven by digital and marketing efforts, including the free delivery bowl launch. "We suspect the drivers in CMG's business will continue to deliver strong results and our estimates for '19/20 are essentially unchanged," analysts say. Chipotle shares are up more than 15% to $604.82, which would be its highest close since 2015. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

Kellogg's Brand Investments Temper Profit -- 2nd Update

Kellogg Co. said investments in new snacks and cereals are denting profits but fueling a turnaround in sales.

The Battle Creek, Mich.-based maker of Special K, Pringles and Pop-Tarts, is adding more single-serve snacks, developing recipes for healthier cereals and ramping up marketing.

That damped Kellogg's earnings in the fourth quarter. The company said Thursday that its comparable sales in North America fell 2%, while adjusted operating profit declined by about 13%, excluding foreign-exchange effects related to its Canada business.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Day Weighed Down -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - Lean hog futures finished trading today down 2.1%, to 59.6 cents per pound. Pork futures haven't been below the 60 cents-per-pound threshold in nearly six months. According to Tyson Foods, who reported earnings today, demand for pork has been on a downturn among consumers. Even with the possibility of African swine fever spreading worldwide a very real concern, prices are showing a lack of energy and immediacy. Meanwhile, live cattle finished down by 0.3%, at $1.26825 cents per pound--with Tyson reporting stronger demand for beef products. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 7 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 07 +$ 26.72 +$ 5.00 Feb 06 +$ 26.83 +$ 5.79 Feb 05 +$ 27.24 +$ 7.38 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 104.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell 86 cents per hundred pounds, to $216.71, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 84 cents per hundred pounds, to $211.53. The total load count was 131. Wholesale pork prices fell 31 cents, to $64.12 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.