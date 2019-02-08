Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

02/08/2019 | 05:37pm EST

TOP STORIES

FAO Food Price Index Rose in January

LONDON--World food prices rose in January, climbing across most categories, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said Thursday.

The FAO Food Price Index was up 1.8% from its December level and some 2.2% below the level from the same month last year, the organization said.

Dairy prices rose 7.2%, while meat prices were roughly unchanged from their December price. Vegetable oils rose 4.3% on month after a protracted fall.

STORIES OF INTEREST

WASDE Doesn't Change Wait-And-See Mode for Grains Traders -- Market Talk

13:10 ET - The release of the WASDE report today by the USDA does little to change the fortunes of the US grain market--with traders needing to hang on longer to see whether or not the Chinese will buy enough soybeans to meaningfully eat into huge US inventories. "Rallies will still be capped by big supplies," says Don Roose of US Commodities. "We'll need some weather problems going forward." Soybean ending inventories were projected at 910M bushels today, down 45M from the USDA's December forecast of a record 955M bushels. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Continue to Slide -- Market Talk

15:35 ET - April lean hog futures on the CME finish down for the fourth day in a row, giving back a 5% uptick seen on Monday and then some. The contract is now down 13% since the start of the year, and was down 2% today--closing at 58.425 cents per pound. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finish 0.9% higher at $1.27925 cents per pound, with market participants anticipating further winter weather to squeeze cattle weights even more than they are currently--which translates into a tighter supply picture. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 8 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Feb 08       +$ 26.10            +$  4.22 
Feb 07       +$ 26.72            +$  5.00 
Feb 06       +$ 26.83            +$  5.79 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  103.3 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  103.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell $1.36 per hundred pounds, to $215.35, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 36 cents per hundred pounds, to $211.17. The total load count was 83. Wholesale pork prices fell 36 cents, to $63.70 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

