LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

02/15/2019 | 05:25pm EST

TOP STORIES

Government Shutdown Clouds View of Agricultural Export Prices -- Market Talk

09:01 ET - Export prices typically garner less attention than import prices, which are seen as a potential leading indicator of US inflation pressures. But this month export prices should be taken with even more a grain of...rice. Due to the 35-day government shutdown, the Agriculture Department failed to provide the Labor Department with prices of exported wheat, rice, soybeans and other agriculture commodities. As a result, Labor had to estimate the prices from other available data. The department estimated prices of agricultural commodities fell 2.1% in January from December, and overall export prices fell 0.6%. (eric.morath@wsj.com; @ericmorath)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Wendy's Boosts Dividend 18% to 10 Cents

Wendy's Co. (WEN) said Friday its board approved an 18% increase in the quarterly cash dividend.

The dividend will increase to 10 cents a share from 8.5 cents, payable on March 15.

The restaurant company said this is the seventh consecutive year it increased its dividend.

General Mills to Close California Facility

General Mills said Friday it is closing a California-based plant as part of a plan to restructure its global supply chain.

The Minneapolis-based global food company said in a filing that it will be closing its Carson, Calif., yogurt manufacturing facility.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hogs End Week on a Higher Note, Cattle Slightly Down -- Market Talk

15:29 ET - April lean hog futures show somewhat of recovery from yesterday, closing up 1.4% at 59.525 cents per pound. According to analysts, hog futures have been oversold, although the demand picture is looking weaker than expected. "Pork prices remain very weak in the near term on account of record high supplies [for this time of year] and seasonally weak retail demand," says Steiner Consulting Group. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finish 0.2% lower, at $1.27175 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 15 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Feb 15       +$ 27.74            +$  0.29 
Feb 14       +$ 21.87            +$ -0.55 
Feb 13       +$ 26.32            +$  2.09 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  103.7 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  102.9 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 78 cents per hundred pounds, to $216.85, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 58 cents per hundred pounds, to $210.99. The total load count was 102. Wholesale pork prices rose 39 cents, to $61.87 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MILLS 1.15% 45.04 Delayed Quote.14.20%
WENDYS CO 0.56% 18 Delayed Quote.14.67%
