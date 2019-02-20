LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Trump Says China Will Buy U.S. Corn -- Market Talk

08:42 ET - U.S. corn futures will likely react to comments made by President Trump yesterday after the market's close, in which he said that China would be buying "a lot more than anyone thought possible." Grains traders and analysts have been optimistic that a U.S.-China trade deal would include increased levels of both corn and soybean exports to China. However, the March 1 deadline is quickly approaching for a deal to be reached, and so far there is no sign that a deal will happen by then. U.S. and Chinese representatives will begin meeting in Washington DC today to discuss a deal. March corn futures fell by 1.5% to end the day yesterday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Hormel Sheds 'Complexity' in Muscle Milk Deal -- Market Talk

13:05 ET - Hormel Foods falls after the meat and consumer products company said it agreed to sell its Muscle Milk brand to PepsiCo, after struggling against tougher competition and sales challenges. Mizuho estimates the unit's annual earnings fell to $30M-$40M from $50M-$60M when Hormel bought it in 2014. Mizuho sees some silver lining for Hormel, eliminating "some of the complexity and cost of managing and supporting a non-core product in a non-core channel." Hormel declines 0.8% to $42.97 while the S&P is very slightly lower. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Minnesota Tim Hortons Franchisee Sues RBI - Market Talk

14:46 ET - A large Tim Hortons franchisee sues Tim Hortons USA and its parent, Restaurant Brands International, in Minnesota court. Minneapolis-based Tim-Minn Inc. alleges in the 10-count complaint that Restaurant Brands and Tim Hortons USA didn't provide support to the franchisee, that they made "fraudulent income projections," and that they charged too much for the inventory, equipment and supplies Tim-Minn had to buy from the franchisor. Tim-Minn Inc. had agreed to open 262 Tim Hortons restaurants in the U.S., which it says is more than any other area developer in the U.S. The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court in Minnesota. Tim-Minn seeks unspecified monetary damages. (vipal.monga@wsj.com; @vipalmonga)

Fresh Del Monte Suspends Dividend -- Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) is suspending quarterly dividend payouts, the company said Wednesday, citing the terms of the company's credit facility.

The company had indicated in an annual form filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would temporarily suspend the quarterly dividend as it had not met in 2018 certain targets that are required under some of its debt covenants.

Hunger for Deals Could Outweigh Debt Cutting at Hershey -- Market Talk

12:48 ET - Hershey says it wants to cut its debt levels this year, but it says the right deal could alter that plan. At the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, Hershey says it targets a net debt-to-adjusted-Ebitda ratio below 2-times this year, down from its current 2.1-times, but adds it would consider a ratio above 2-times for a strategic acquisition. In a little over a year, Hershey has shelled out about $2B for the makers of SkinnyPop popcorn and Pirate's Booty cheese puffs. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Pork Futures Slump on Slack Demand, Swine Fever Rumors -- Update

Pork futures trading at the CME fell hard for a second day amid signs of faltering demand as well as alarm over disputed rumors of African swine fever being detected in Canada.

Authorities in the U.S. and Canada Wednesday denied rumors that African swine fever, a disease devastating pork populations in Asia, had been found in Canada. According to the USDA, no cases of the disease have been reported, and the Canadian Pork Council -- which represents 7,000 farms in Canada -- also denied the claims.

Despite these denials, pork futures were slammed. The April contract plummeted by as much as 7.3% following a 5% drop Tuesday. The contract finished Wednesday trading at 52.975 cents per pound, down 6.3% from Tuesday. The contract is now down 10% for the week.

April live cattle futures on the CME closed trading up 0.6% at $1.292 per pound. The contract is now up 1.2% for the week, with strong demand and cold weather in the Midwest squeezing beef supply.

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 20 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 20 +$ 17.54 -$ 7.04 Feb 19 +$ 16.99 -$ 6.64 Feb 18 +$ 19.20 -$ 3.58 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 100.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 78 cents per hundred pounds, to $216.49, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $2.04 per hundred pounds, to $211.50. The total load count was 152. Wholesale pork prices fell 19 cents, to $58.46 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.