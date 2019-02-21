LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Bunge Posts Wider Loss

Bunge Ltd. reported a slightly steeper quarterly loss as the agribusiness was hurt by a reduction in soybean inventories. The White Plains, N.Y.-based company posted a loss of $65 million, or 51 cents a share, compared with a loss of $60 million, or 48 cents a share, a year before. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 8 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 20 cents a share on both a reported and adjusted basis. The agribusiness, which is Bunge's largest segment by profit and sales, was impacted by a reduction in Bunge's soybean inventories. Revenue declined 0.53% to $11.54 billion from a year earlier. Analysts expected the company to make $11.75 billion in sales.

Recalls, Cold Spell Chill Hormel's Turkey Unit -- Market Talk

14:00 ET - Hormel Foods is tempering expectations for its Jennie-O Turkey Store division after two product recalls and one polar vortex made for a tough start to the company's fiscal year. Salmonella-related recalls translated to a 10% decline in retail sales volume for lean ground turkey during Hormel's F1Q, executives say, and while sales have since rebounded, Hormel's also dealing with higher turkey production costs after January's extreme cold snap slowed turkey transport. Hormel says its turkey business will likely fall below full-year expectations but otherwise reaffirmed its 2019 profit forecast. Shares decline 3.5%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Food Makers Race For The Next Big Idea -- Market Talk

15:20 ET - Challenged by smaller, new entrants into the packaged food space, giants like Hershey, Mondelez and Unilever are trying to speed up their R&D pipelines to be first to market on the latest trends. At an industry conference this week, executives mentioned being more "agile" or improving "agility" at least 20 times. Unilever said it sped up its launches of innovations in local markets by 50% last year. Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said "we have to change the way we innovate, focusing on speed over perfection and agility over process." He has set up 11 innovation centers globally to test new ideas. Hershey's CEO Michele Buck said they have to speed up to stay ahead, as the pace of change in the consumer industry accelerates, saying "we're moving faster. We're experimenting more." (annie.gasparro@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

'Nothing Off Limits' in Bunge Portfolio Review -- Market Talk

08:31 ET - Bunge's acting CEO Greg Heckman tells investors on his first quarterly conference call that "nothing is off limits" as the grain merchant reviews its global business portfolio, ranging from crop-loading terminals in South America to vegetable oil brands and soybean processing plants. "We are taking a holistic approach," says Heckman, focusing on businesses where Bunge can "compete and win." Heckman assumed the CEO role in January as Bunge, the world's biggest soybean processor, didn't deliver on opportunities in 2018, partly due to downtime at plants and operational delays, he says. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

USDA Expects Corn Prices, Acreage to Rise in 2019 -- Market Talk

09:02 ET - Corn is expected to both gain in price and acreage in the US this year--with a 92M acre crop, up 3.3% from last year, and an average price of $3.65 per bushel, up 1.4% from last year, according to USDA Chief Economist Robert Johansson. Soybean and wheat are showing mixed forecasts for this year, with average soybean prices expected to rise by 2.3% to $8.80 per bushel, but lose 4.7% of its crop versus last year, with an 85M acre crop. Wheat crop is expected to fall 1.7% to 47M acres, with average price up to $5.20 per bushel, a 1% increase. Long-term, crop production in the US is growing faster than global demand, pushing average prices down, says Johansson. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:33 ET - CME cattle contracts for April delivery edge lower while hog contracts for April delivery recover from yesterday's losses, rallying 5.6% on optimism as trade talks between the US and China continue. At the Agricultural Outlook Forum, top officials from the US, Canada and Mexico said that keeping African swine fever away from North America is a serious issue, after officials dismissed yesterday's rumors that the disease had been detected in Canada. Meanwhile, livestock traders are watching for tomorrow's cattle on feed report and updates from US-China talks. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 21 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 21 +$ 26.32 -$ 3.60 Feb 20 +$ 17.54 -$ 7.04 Feb 19 +$ 16.99 -$ 6.64 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 100.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 99.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose $1.58 per hundred pounds, to $218.07, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 9 cents per hundred pounds, to $211.41. The total load count was 106. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.60, to $60.06 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.