LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

A US-Japan Trade Deal Would Be Tremendous for US Livestock -- Market Talk

15:52 ET - A new trade deal between the US and Japan could be a boon for US livestock producers, especially if it contains similar conditions that were in the now-defunct Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal. "The TPP, for all-intensive purposes, was a comprehensive deal with the US and Japan," says Jeffrey Schott, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Prospects for a bilateral deal are limited, Schott said, but for US meat it could be huge. Japan imported over $5B worth of pork and $4B worth of beef in 2018, according to Erin Borror, an economist with the US Meat Export Federation. Japan imported nearly 400,000 metric tons of US pork last year, but Canada is taking US market share, Borror says. Japan currently has beef tariffs in place. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Cattle on Feed Up 2% -- Market Talk

15:26 ET - Cattle on feed for the slaughter market in the US totaled 11.7M head on Jan. 1, 2019, up 2% from a year prior, while placements in feedlots during December totaled 1.7M head, 2% below a year before, according to a USDA report. Marketings of fed cattle during December totaled 1.74M head, 1% below a year prior. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

An Africa Swine Fever Outbreak In US Would Cost $4B -- Market Talk

12:20 ET - An outbreak of African swine fever in the US would effectively knock US pork exports down to zero and cost the industry approximately $4B per year, and introducing the disease to US herds is easy to do, according to Jack Shere, chief veterinary officer at the USDA. Shere says one method in which the disease could arrive in the US is by hog breeders using cheap imported livestock feed--which could contain the infection and spread it to a herd consuming it. Shere urges hog owners to maintain high alert. "Don't let people into your facilities. If you travel abroad, throw your clothes out. These are simple things you can do," Shere says. April hog futures are up 0.1% in trading on the CME today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Farmers Face Tough Battle in Short-Term: USDA Chief Economist -- Market Talk

13:03 ET - US farmers, many of whom are impatient for a trade deal with China to sell off record soybean supplies, will continue to struggle to get through 2019, according to USDA chief economist Robert Johansson. "I think there are farmers that are in trouble," says Johansson, who says that farmer costs may rise as real farm income remains near lows reached in 2014 and total farmer debt grows to levels last seen in the 1980s. However, farm income is expected to rise this year, in line with agricultural commodity prices. Additionally, Johansson says, larger farms may increase their consolidation efforts this year, buying up operations from troubled younger farmers, who are more likely to be highly leveraged. Grain futures on the CBOT are trading slightly higher across the board today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Trump Looks at Possible Meeting With China's Xi Next Month to Finish Trade Deal

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said he's looking at a possible meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month to finish up a trade deal.

The two sides also agreed to extend high-level negotiations in Washington for two more days.

Expressing optimism for a resolution, Mr. Trump said he is prepared to extend his March 1 deadline for closing a deal. That would prevent 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from jumping to 25% on March 2.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Fall on Strong Output, Tariffs -- Market Talk

15:04 ET - CME hog futures fall 0.9% as prices are pressured by large production that is "just too much pork for demand to swallow," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Smith adds that tariffs on pork have also weighed on futures. "The retaliatory tariffs against US pork have really hurt the US producer," he says. Live cattle futures rise 0.2% on light production projections. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 22 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 22 +$ 18.15 -$ 9.84 Feb 21 +$ 26.32 -$ 3.60 Feb 20 +$ 17.54 -$ 7.04 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 100.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose $1.32 per hundred pounds, to $219.39, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 94 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.35. The total load count was 82. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.90, to $57.16 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.