LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Investors Seek Sanderson's Poultry Pricing View -- Market Talk

15:58 ET - Investors will be watching to see whether chicken meat prices are taking wing when Sanderson Farms reports fiscal 1Q results Tuesday. Overall prices are up about 6% over the past 52 weeks, according to JPMorgan estimates, but it's tougher to get a firm read on the shrink-wrapped, chilled chicken sold in grocery stores that's a major part of Sanderson's business, and rival Tyson Foods earlier this month described continued pressure on retail chicken prices. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect Sanderson to lose $1.29 a share for the quarter as the US poultry industry slogs through a tough patch brought on by high meat supplies and slackened volume. Sanderson down 1%, but has climbed 19% so far this year, boosted by optimism for better demand and prices in poultry. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Pork Prices Continue to Tumble Without Export Support

Pork prices in the U.S. have plummeted so far this year, with demand for pork in the U.S. unable to support prices in the absence of main export partners.

Nearby lean hog futures on the CME have fallen over 21% since the start of the year, and are down 3.9%, at 53.3 cents per pound, Monday. Prices for pork cuts including loin, butt, belly and ribs have all fallen as well, with the estimated average cutout value at $59.01 a hundredweight, down 26% from the same time last year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

World Trade Slowed at End of 2018 -- Update

World trade fell at the end of last year as imports to and exports from China plummeted, a sign that higher tariffs and the threat of more to come are cooling global economic growth.

The figures showed that late last year, U.S. efforts to revamp its trade relationships were increasingly disrupting the global trading system and the cross-border production lines that businesses have built over recent decades.

Data is Key in FDA Plan to Update Food Import Oversight -- Market Talk

14:51 ET - The FDA will boost its use of data to prioritize foreign food facilities for inspection and update its food-import screenings, according to a strategy document released by the agency. The document outlines steps the agency is taking to control risks associated with imported foods, which make up 15% of the US food supply. Some 32% of the fresh vegetables Americans eat are grown overseas, along with 55% of fresh fruit and 94% of seafood, the FDA says, laying out its plans for preventing problems in foreign food supply chains and catching unsafe foods at US borders. The plan is the latest step in FDA's implementation of a sweeping food safety law designed to transform a reactive regulatory system into one that acts to prevent food contamination. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Hog Futures Finish Day Down -- Market Talk

15:51 ET - April lean hog futures on the CME finished trading down 2.8% at 53.9 cents a pound, which traders attribute to weak demand from consumers. "Product is sluggish and that's the best most bullish spin I can put on it," Dennis Smith of Archer Financial says. "How and why pork demand is so lousy when, under the exact same conditions, beef demand continues to soar?" Nearby hog futures have fallen over 20% since the start of the year. Meanwhile, live cattle futures for April rose 0.3% to $1.29225 as cold weather continues to make cattle supply tighter. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 25 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 25 +$ 24.04 -$ 4.64 Feb 22 +$ 18.15 -$ 9.84 Feb 21 +$ 26.32 -$ 3.60 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 100.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose 16 cents per hundred pounds, to $219.55, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.22 per hundred pounds, to $214.57. The total load count was 83. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.25, to $59.41 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.