LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Louis Dreyfus Bets on Meat, Milk Alternatives -- Market Talk

10:04 ET - The 150-year-old agricultural commodities giant Louis Dreyfus lays down a bet that alternatives to traditional meat and milk will play a bigger role in global diets over the next century, after announcing plans to exit its own dairy business. The Netherlands-based company invests in Motif Ingredients, a spinoff from Ginkgo Bioworks that uses biotechnology and fermentation to make proteins mimicking the taste and nutrition of dairy, egg and meat. Dreyfus last month said it would exit most of its existing dairy business in mid-2019, saying its milk processing and powder operations weren't delivering high enough returns to justify continued investment. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @Jacobbunge)

Chicken Prices Marching Higher, Sanderson Farms Says -- Market Talk

08:55 ET - Chicken prices are marching higher, meat processor Sanderson Farms says in its fiscal 1Q report, helping the Mississippi-based firm trim its quarterly loss and likely providing a boost to rival poultry players like Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride that have been struggling with low prices in grocery stores. CEO Joe Sanderson says tray pack chicken and jumbo wings strengthened over the quarter, while boneless breast meat -- a major profit driver for the chicken business -- rose off record lows in January. Sanderson still posts an 82 cent per-share loss for the quarter, but that's much smaller than the $1.55 loss analysts expected. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @Jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Dean Foods Explores Strategic Alternatives, Including Sale

Dean Foods Co. (DF) said Tuesday it is exploring potential strategic alternatives.

The Dallas-based food and beverage company said the alternatives include selling itself, taking the company private, shedding some assets, forming a joint venture or a merger. The company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of the review, it said.

Chicken Claws Back Market Share in Grocery Stores -- Market Talk

11:47 ET - Sanderson Farms expects 2019 to be a better year than 2018 for grocery-store chicken sales. Retail poultry sales got a boost in January as the US government paid out food-stamp benefits for February early amid the government shutdown, and while that momentum has slowed in the second half of this month, CEO Joe Sanderson says grocery stores are advertising robust chicken specials for March. "Last year we got off to a slow start, it was all beef and pork," he says. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Up 3.4%, Likely Helped By Fund Buying -- Market Talk

15:38 ET - Lean hog futures finished trading today up 3.4%, at 55.725 cents per pound. It's a nearly 2-cent improvement over yesterday's close, but is believed by traders to be mostly related to fund buying instead of any change in fundamentals for pork. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished up 0.5% at $1.29925 per pound, with demand for beef continuing to be strong. "Some initial data points to very strong interest, once again, to keep beef on retail features and restaurant promos," says Steiner Consulting Group. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 26 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 26 +$ 24.81 -$ 4.92 Feb 25 +$ 24.04 -$ 4.64 Feb 22 +$ 18.15 -$ 9.84 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 100.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 99.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose 12 cents per hundred pounds, to $219.67, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 84 cents per hundred pounds, to $213.73. The total load count was 134. Wholesale pork prices fell 13 cents, to $59.45 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.