LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Campbell Shows Signs Of Turnaround--3rd Update

Campbell Soup Co. made progress in its effort to reignite growth after a tumultuous year.

The food maker said on Wednesday that comparable sales were flat in the latest quarter as gains for Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers offset continued weakness in condensed-soup sales. However, Campbell's gross profit margin slipped as it spent more on promotions for its brands and faced higher costs for transporting products.

"We are dealing with some immediate challenges, which we are addressing head on," said Chief Executive Mark Clouse, who joined Campbell at the beginning of this year.

Dean Shares Sink on Falling Sales--Update

Dean Foods Co. reported a steep loss as costs climbed and it divested business units, leaving the nation's largest dairy maker in a weaker position as it explores a sale.

Shares in the Dallas-based company sank 16% on Wednesday after Dean reported a fourth-quarter loss. Dean also suspended its dividend and suspended forward financial guidance while it reviews options for its struggling business.

STORIES OF INTEREST

USDA's Perdue Cautiously Optimistic on More Chinese Farm Buying -- Market Talk

11:54 ET - USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue tells lawmakers he's optimistic China will purchase more American farm goods as US-China trade talks continue. Perdue announced in a tweet last week that China in an Oval Office meeting had pledged to purchase an additional 10M tons of US soybeans, a promise Perdue said President Trump had immediately encouraged him to "go tell the farmers." At a hearing of the House agriculture committee Wednesday, Perdue said he hoped China would commit to purchases of more US agricultural commodities, though he warned that "these negotiations are never over until they're over." (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Fonterra Co-operative Raises Forecast Milk Price, Reduces Earnings Projection

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited on Thursday increased its forecast milk price, but reduced its fiscal year earnings forecast, and said it wouldn't pay an interim dividend.

The cooperative said it would increase the 2018-19 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZ$6.30-MZ$6.60 per kgMS.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Quiet Today -- Market Talk

15:06 ET - Livestock futures show little movement, with April live cattle futures unchanged at $1.29925 a pound while April lean hog futures fell by 0.2% to 55.6c. The USDA will release its semi-annual cattle inventory survey Thursday. Steiner Consulting forecasts the supply of feeder cattle outside feedlots at 28.5M head, 0.6% higher than a year ago. Also, USTR Robert Lighthizer told the House Ways and Means Committee the US expects a substantial increase in Chinese purchases of pork, among other products. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 27 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 27 +$ 21.52 -$ 8.48 Feb 26 +$ 24.81 -$ 4.92 Feb 25 +$ 24.04 -$ 4.64 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 99.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 99.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 21 cents per hundred pounds, to $219.46, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 94 cents per hundred pounds, to $212.79. The total load count was 128. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.66, to $57.79 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.