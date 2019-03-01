LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Kraft Wrote Down Other Brands As Well -- Market Talk

11:37 ET - Kraft cheese and Oscar Mayer meats weren't the only Kraft Heinz brands that lost value as part of the company's big $15.4B writedown--so did Philadelphia cream cheese and Velveeta cheese. Kraft Heinz said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Thursday it wrote down the Philadelphia brand's value by $797M and Velveeta's by $96M because of revised expectations for their future performance. The company also wrote down the value of ABC, an Asian brand, by $84M. The Kraft brand lost $4.1B in value and the Oscar Mayer brand lost $3.3B, the company said. (michael.rapoport@wsj.com; @rapoportwsj)

Put Up or Shut Up

With the wheat market now in the last quarter of the 2018/19 season, and soybeans and corn in the third quarter, market participants are restless for a U.S.-China trade deal. "People just want a resolution so we can get back to trading the market," said Rich Nelson of Allendale Inc. Although the deadline for new U.S. tariffs against Chinese goods was rolled back Friday, market participants are still questioning if the differences between the two sides can be overcome.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Zambeef Appoints Walter Roodt to the Board as Executive Director

Zambeef Products PLC (ZAMBEEF.ZM) said on Friday that Walter Roodt has been appointed to the board as executive director with immediate effect. The U.K.-listed cold-chain foods and retail business said that Mr. Roodt had been serving as the group's deputy managing director, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Francis Grogan.

Papa John's Looks to Improve Corporate Culture After Founder Flap

Papa John's International Inc. is working to improve its internal culture following backlash from a series of reputational blows, including revelations last year that the pizza chain's founder used a racial slur during a conference call. The Louisville, Ky.-based company, which on Tuesday reported its first annual sales decline in nearly a decade, said it has hired outside experts to conduct a cultural audit, administered a seven-hour workshop on diversity, equity and inclusion for corporate-office employees, and created an executive role to oversee human resources.

Paulson & Co. and TriArtisan Capital Acquire P.F. Chang's

Centerbridge Partners LP sold restaurateur P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc. to Paulson & Co. Inc. and TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC, the companies said Friday. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

FUTURES MARKETS

Pork Finishes Week Up Amid Signs of Turnaround -- Market Talk

15:51 ET - After diving since the start of the year, April lean hog futures on the CME put together four days-worth of a rally, climbing today by 0.9% to 56.4 cents per pound. Daily estimated hog slaughter is only slightly outpacing, indicating that producers may be starting to hold back on their supplies. Additionally, pork cutout values are starting to show slight recoveries, with the carcass cutout up nearly $2 per pound today at $62.28 per cwt. Live cattle futures finished trading down 0.2% at $1.2955 per pound, although a snowstorm this weekend could pull cattle weights down even further. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 1 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Mar 1 +$ 29.73 -$ 3.73 Feb 28 +$ 27.18 -$ 4.55 Feb 27 +$ 21.52 -$ 8.48 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 99.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose $1.34 per hundred pounds, to $221.29, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.52 per hundred pounds, to $216.79. The total load count was 75. Wholesale pork prices rose 38 cents, to $60.00 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.