LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

USDA Study: Pig Disease Can Spread Quickly -- Market Talk

08:33 ET - The USDA's Agricultural Research Service said late Monday that it found that the foot-and-mouth disease virus spreads much quicker than what previous research shows. According to the USDA, pigs infected with the virus become highly contagious to other pigs within 24 hours after exposure -- long before any signs of the disease exist. According to lead investigator Jonathan Arzt, a nationwide outbreak of the disease could cost the US $20B over the course of a year. The disease is similar to African swine fever, which has savaged pigs in China and has spread to other countries such as Vietnam. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

US Farmers Grow Less Optimistic on Conditions, Commodities -- Market Talk

12:48 ET - Sentiment among US farmers fell in February as producers grew less optimistic about current conditions and the outlook for commodity prices, the monthly Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer finds. The indicator, based on a survey of 400 US agricultural producers, slipped back to a reading of 136 in February from 143 in January, with the index of current economic conditions falling to 119 from 132. January's sentiment boost from the USDA's second round of Market Facilitation Program payments "eroded quickly," says James Mintert, director of Purdue's Center for Commercial Agriculture. The survey finds a year-over-year decline in farms that expect their operation to grow in the future, which Mintert says "could be a sign of increasing financial stress." (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

China Restricts Canadian Grain Processor Amid Diplomatic Tensions

OTTAWA -- China has banned canola imports from the largest Canadian-owned grain processor, at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions fueled by the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.'s chief financial officer.

The move represents one of the first signs that the China-Canada row is hurting commerce between the two countries. The tensions have already torpedoed talks between senior officials in Ottawa and Beijing about deeper trade ties.

FUTURES MARKETS

Pork Ends Day Higher as Demand Turnaround Continues -- Market Talk

15:23 ET - Pork continued its rally today, with April lean hog futures on the CME rising another 1% to 57.9 cents per pound. It's the sixth day in a row that the price has moved up amid signs that pork cutout prices have also been moving higher. April live cattle futures also higher by 0.4% to $1.28825 per pound, this despite sentiment from some traders that cattle had been previously overbought. The uptick follows a 1.3% decline over the course of the past two days. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 5 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Mar 5 +$ 29.48 -$ 1.24 Mar 4 +$ 29.54 -$ 0.87 Mar 1 +$ 29.73 -$ 3.73 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 100.4 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose 49 cents per hundred pounds, to $224.04, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 58 cents per hundred pounds, to $217.79. The total load count was 115. Wholesale pork prices fell 17 cents, to $61.16 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.