LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

U.S. Posts Record Annual Trade Deficit -- 4th Update

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade deficit in goods hit a record in 2018, defying President Trump's efforts to narrow the gap, as imports jumped and some exports, including soybeans and other farm products, got hammered by retaliation against U.S. tariffs.

The deficit in goods grew 10% last year to $891.3 billion, the widest on record, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The U.S.'s trade gaps with China and Mexico, already the largest, reached new records.

USDA Steps Up Swine Fever Prevention Measures -- Market Talk

12:25 ET - USDA will intensify efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever into the US. It plans to hire and train an additional 60 beagle teams with US Customs and Border Patrol to make for a total of 179 dog teams patrolling US airports and sea ports. No case of the disease has been reported in North America, but hog futures took a 7% dive in February on rumors that it had been detected in Canada. The virus has struck several European countries and most severely China, where hundreds of thousands of hogs have been put down. The National Pork Producers Council welcomes the USDA's latest steps, saying any potential outbreak of the virus would devastate US farmers. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com and jacob.bunge@wsj.com)

Tyson Foods Receives Industry Certification for Handling Birds

Tyson Foods Inc. said Wednesday it has received the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association's certification for proper poultry handling and transportation.

The Springdale, Ark., meat producer said the certification is in addition to animal welfare training it already requires for workers involved in handling and transporting live birds in its chicken business.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Fed Banks See Pressure on Farms -- Market Talk

14:32 ET - Farmers' incomes remain under pressure across much of the Midwest, according to dispatches from Midwestern Federal Reserve banks detailed in the Fed's Beige Book report. Low crop prices are keeping profits under pressure in the St. Louis, Minneapolis and Kansas City Fed districts, and some farmers' capital spending is constrained, though land prices generally are seen holding steady. "Local agriculture contacts continued to express pessimism about the industry in the near term as low commodity prices and rising input costs strain farm incomes," St. Louis Fed officials say. The USDA is predicting a 10% rise in overall US net farm income this year, after tumbling 16% in 2018. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Rally Pauses -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - The rally in lean hog futures on the CME, in which the April contract moved up for six days in a row, has taken a break today with the contract finishing 1.4% lower at 57.075 cents a pound. This respite puts an end to the 5.4% correction seen in that time period. Meanwhile, live cattle futures for April finished only 0.1% higher at $1.289. New snowy weather expected to hit the Midwest this week will likely again affect the ability of cows to feed, causing them to lose weight and further tighten beef supply. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 6 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Mar 6 +$ 30.44 -$ 0.53 Mar 5 +$ 29.48 -$ 1.24 Mar 4 +$ 29.54 -$ 0.87 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 100.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 89 cents per hundred pounds, to $224.93, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 58 cents per hundred pounds, to $218.37. The total load count was 133. Wholesale pork prices rose 33 cents, to $61.49 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.