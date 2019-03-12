Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

03/12/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Choice Canning Recalls Chicken Fried Rice for Labeling Issue

A Pennsylvania company is recalling about 18 tons of chicken-fried-rice products because they contain milk, a known allergen, which isn't declared on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The agency said the 35,459 pounds of "Fusia Asian Inspirations" chicken-fried-rice skillet meals, produced by Choice Canning Co. of Pittston, Pa., on Feb. 13 and Feb. 19, were shipped to retail locations in nine states.

Distributors Sink on Downgrades in Grocery 'Race to the Bottom' -- Market Talk

11:52 ET - United Natural Foods and SpartanNash fall 7% and 6% respectively, after Barclays downgrades the distributors to underweight. The Wall Street firm says both companies are chasing independent grocers, which deliver higher margins but increasingly face pressure from Walmart and other big retailers that are able to invest more. "We sense we could be entering a 'race to the bottom' phase,'" the firm writes. "Independent grocers are under duress." (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST

U.S.-China Trade Deal Is Getting Closer, Lighthizer Says -- Update

WASHINGTON -- Negotiations to settle the trade battle between the U.S. and China are intensifying, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate panel Tuesday, with both sides holding frequent talks aiming to clear the last stumbling blocks.

"Our hope is we are in the final weeks of an agreement," Mr. Lighthizer told the Senate Finance Committee.

Both sides are seeking to resolve remaining issues before Chinese President Xi Jinping completes a European trip, which starts around March 21 and is set to include meetings in Italy, France and other countries, according to people close to the talks. That would allow Mr. Xi to tack on a stop at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in late March or early April to sign a trade pact, the people said.

Domino's Pizza Is Missing Ingredients: AJ Bell -- Market Talk

1457 GMT - Domino's Pizza adds to investors' woes with its lack of current trading update and no announcement of any new share buyback, AJ Bell says. The situation may lead to speculation that life isn't getting better for the business. Domino's decision to split geographical territories may mean less profit for new stores, and franchisees have joined forces to lobby for greater profit share, AJ Bell says. "It would be fair to say Domino's language is increasingly cautious and that the outlook is gloomy," AJ Bell adds. Shares are up 0.4% at 234.20 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Prices Slump While Hogs Continue Runup -- Market Talk

15:37 ET - April live cattle futures fall 1.8%, with indications that beef demand has slipped, according to Dennis Smith of Archer Financials. The contract is now at its lowest level in over a month. Meanwhile, April hog futures rose 1.3%. According to Steiner Consulting Group, activity in China has been instrumental in affecting prices worldwide in the past month. The Chinese New Year is traditionally a big pork consumption holiday in China and producers likely sought to market more hogs during January and February to coincide with the holiday," says the firm. "The result was extreme downward pressure on prices. Since then prices have jumped." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 12 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Mar 12       +$ 37.21            +$  1.81 
Mar 11       +$ 30.77            +$  7.55 
Mar  8       +$ 30.53            +$  3.34 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  101.9 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  101.3 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose 86 cents per hundred pounds, to $228.22, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 72 cents per hundred pounds, to $220.35. The total load count was 97. Wholesale pork prices rose 65 cents, to $65.90 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

