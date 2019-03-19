LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Canada Budget Has More Money for Dairy Farmers -- Market Talk

16:29 ET - Canada will offer more money for farmers affected by trade deals that have opened the country's protected dairy, poultry and egg sectors to more imports. In its 2019 budget plan, the government says it will provide up to C$3.65B in new funding to bolster those farmers' incomes and preserve the value of their production quotas, which are used to control domestic supply. The funding is meant to address the effect of Canada's recent trade deals with Europe and Pacific Rim countries only. The money doesn't address the upshot of the revised North American free trade agreement. That deal, which was reached last fall but has yet to be ratified, saw Canada accede to US demands for further concessions in its dairy market. (kim.mackrael@wsj.com; @kimmackrael)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Midwestern Flooding Raises Crop Concerns -- Market Talk

10:42 ET - Grain traders are tracking the flow of floodwaters across portions of the US Farm Belt, gauging the potential impact on planting this spring's crop. Days of heavy rain following a tough winter have spread flooding across portions of Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, damaging fields, roads and railroad lines. "There is time for things to dry out and a crop to go in a timely manner, but the damage to roads and rail are going to make it a logistical nightmare," says Doug Bergman, director with commodities brokerage RCM Alternatives. May wheat futures rise slightly to $4.57 a bushel, while corn contracts tick lower to $3.69 a bushel. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Flooding Takes Toll on Nebraska And Iowa Farmers -- Market Talk

09:58 ET - Nebraska's agricultural sector could be facing nearly a billion dollars in damage and losses after a blizzard and record flooding across the Midwest, according to early estimates. Agriculture accounts for 20% of the state's GDP, and livestock accounted for nearly 60% of its agriculture revenue, or $12.5B, last year. The blizzard hit Nebraska during calving season for the state's 1.9M beef cows. Farmers were also flooded in Iowa, a leader in pork and egg production, but a spokeswoman with the state's agriculture department said it was too soon to know the full extent of damage. (erin.ailworth@wsj.com and kris.maher@wsj.com)

FDA Seeks Additional Resources to Respond to Food Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug administration said Tuesday that as part of President Donald Trump's 2020 Budget it is requesting additional resources to support the use of whole genome sequencing and expand its ability to respond to food contamination.

The additional resources would increase the FDA's ability to use new technologies that make it easier to track products, the agency said, enabling it to work with stakeholders, including industry producers, to more quickly remove harmful products or ingredients from the supply chain.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:32 ET - CME hog futures fall 0.6% while cattle futures rise 0.6%. Snow and rain in parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa could result in cattle death loss in those regions from 2% to 5%, which could reduce the 2019 calf crop by 0.2% to 0.6%, Allendale says. Meanwhile, cattle traders await Friday's cattle-on-feed report. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 19 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Mar 19 +$ 25.11 +$ 23.72 Mar 18 +$ 24.49 +$ 19.34 Mar 15 +$ 19.29 +$ 11.40 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 102.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $1.00 per hundred pounds, to $229.33, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.25 per hundred pounds, to $219.46. The total load count was 121. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.04, to $72.77 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.