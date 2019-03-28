Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

03/28/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Cargill Profits Rise 14% Amid Beef Demand, Broad Savings -- Market Talk

09:39 ET - Robust demand for beef in the US and abroad helped boost agricultural giant Cargill's 3Q profits 14% higher. Cargill says its protein business also benefited from consumer demand for egg products, while "cost efficiencies and other savings" pushed earnings above year-ago levels. African swine fever, the deadly virus that's devastated China's hog herd, buffeted earnings for Cargill's animal nutrition segment, as did an ongoing tough financial stretch in the US dairy industry. For the quarter ended Feb 28, Cargill earned $566M, though revenues dropped 4% to $26.9B. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Floods Deal a New Blow to the Farm Belt

Severe flooding in the Midwest is damaging fields, disrupting shipments and dealing a costly blow to growers and agribusinesses as a downturn in the farm economy stretches into a sixth year. Swollen rivers in Nebraska, Iowa and other states after months of heavy snow and rain have swamped grain bins and washed away cattle. The deluge has impeded crop shipments for U.S. grain traders and inundated roads and rail lines that companies including Hormel Foods Corp. and Tyson Foods Inc. use to move meat.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Trade, Supply Disruptions Pressure Cargill's Core Grain Unit -- Market Talk

09:51 ET - Grain-trading behemoth Cargill is feeling China's absence from the US soybean market as global trade conflicts rage on. In its 3Q release, the company said earnings in its core grain origination and processing business reflected "a challenging environment," marked by ongoing trade disputes and other supply chain disruptions. North American soybean and canola processing operations ran at full throttle, Cargill said, but profits were reduced without China to soak up massive US oilseed supplies. "Trade turbulence" also weighed on the company's soybean processing operations in China, as did the culling of hogs to minimize the spread of a deadly virus there, which buffeted demand for Cargill's soy-based animal feed. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Day Down -- Market Talk

15:15 ET - June lean hog futures finish on a low note, down 3.2% at 91.8 cents per pound. The contract traded down all day, driven by trader disappointment that China had not purchased any more US pork in the past week despite its struggles with African swine fever. "Weekly export data released this morning did not show China in our market last week, so the trade is a seller today," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financials. Meanwhile, June live cattle futures finished practically unchanged for the day, at $1.19625 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 28 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
Mar 28       +$  2.11            +$ 39.22 
Mar 27       +$  1.83            +$ 38.41 
Mar 26       +$  5.42            +$ 37.61 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  102.6 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  103.7

USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell $1.55 per hundred pounds, to $227.44, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.01 per hundred pounds, to $219.52. The total load count was 87. Wholesale pork prices rose 38 cents, to $79.98 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

