LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Zambeef Products Hit By Economic Turmoil, Issues Profit Warning

Zambeef Products PLC (ZAMBEEF.ZM) said Friday that it sees adjusted pretax profit for the fiscal year 30% to 40% below market views due to the deteriorating economic situation in Zambia.

The African agribusiness cited a combination of fiscal pressure, global economic turmoil, and currency depreciation which have hit Zambian consumers for the negative result. As a result of poor market conditions, Zambeef said it now expects to report a trading loss for the six months ending March 31.

More of the Same Anticipated from Mengniu Dairy -- Market Talk

0652 GMT - More solid growth is anticipated this year from Mengniu Dairy, which said while releasing 4Q results that it doesn't plan to partake in a price war in the sector. It, instead, will focus on areas like boosting its premium capabilities. That "should effectively remove the market's concerns," says JPMorgan, which with Daiwa has the stock at the top of their lists of Chinese consumer names. Shares rose 5.5% yesterday following the results, and Mengniu is up a further 3.9% today to reach fresh 9-month highs. It's soared 20% for March, on pace for its best month since August 2017. (john.wu@wsj.com)

With Chipotle Stock Near Highs, Bears Remain Wary. An Analyst Says They're Wrong. -- Barrons.com

Shares of burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill have recently retopped $700 for the first time since 2015, and some bullish analysts have begun to call for the stock to set fresh all-time highs.

That might sound optimistic, but by some measures it might not be, one analyst wrote Friday.

Chipotle stock, up more than 60% in 2019, was recently up less than 1% to $707.34 as Piper Jaffray analyst Nicole Miller Regan reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares, along with a $725 price target that is the second highest on Wall Street. The latest run-up for the stock started in early February 2018 and has been pulled ahead by an in-process turnaround led by new management.

USDA Data: Good News For Crop Supply Sellers, But Corn Plummets -- Market Talk

16:01 ET - Fresh USDA data brings good news for peddlers of crop supplies but bad news for farmers. A report on farmers' spring planting plans predicts a 4.1% increase in corn acres this year, as farmers shun soybeans amid ongoing Chinese tariffs on US oilseeds. That's bodes well for seed sellers like Bayer, DowDuPont and Syngenta, due to the higher profits they typically earn on corn seed, and for fertilizer companies like CF, that sell crop nutrients for the nitrogen-hungry plant. But news of more corn acres--and larger-than-expected stockpiles--swamped the corn market Friday, sending futures prices for the grain down 4.7%. Forecasts for ongoing Midwest flooding could still scramble the planting math, however, boosting soybean acreage in areas that remain too wet to plant. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Hogs Finish The Week Down 9% -- Market Talk

15:13 ET - After rising over 40% in the month of March, June lean hog futures on the CME retreated 8.8% in the past week. Disappointment over a lack of Chinese export purchases of US pork spilled over into a second day, but market participants still maintain a bullish longer-term outlook thanks to the spread of African swine fever in China. Today, hog futures finished down 3.5% at 88.55 cents per pound. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished trading down 0.5%, at $1.19 per pound. Cattle futures are expected to stage a recovery soon following a down week. "After falling $6 in just five days, a recovery in June cattle is expected to get underway," says AgResource. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 29 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Mar 29 +$ 3.74 +$ 38.06 Mar 28 +$ 2.11 +$ 39.22 Mar 27 +$ 1.83 +$ 38.41 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 102.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 104.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell $1.40 per hundred pounds, to $226.04, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 63 cents per hundred pounds, to $218.89. The total load count was 92. Wholesale pork prices fell 54 cents, to $79.44 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.