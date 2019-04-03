LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Tyson Unit Recalls 10 Tons of Beef Patties Due to Plastic Contamination >TSN

A unit of Tyson Foods is recalling more than 10 tons of frozen beef patties because they could contain pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The recall involves 20,373 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef patties that were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, by Tyson's AdvancePierre Foods Inc. unit and shipped to food-service locations nationwide.

Chinese Demand for Oilseed Expected Strong Despite Swine Fever -- Market Talk

10:08 ET - Demand for oilseeds, particularly soybeans, is expected to rise in the 2019/20 season, despite African swine fever ravaging the country's pig population and limiting demand from farmers for soymeal to feed pigs. According to the USDA, China is expected to produce more chicken, fish, and cattle in reaction to the declining pig population, to serve as alternative meat choices. The USDA expects that soymeal will still be utilized to feed these alternatives. With a trade deal between the U.S. and China believed to be almost reached, this is likely hopeful news for U.S. soybean farmers -- who are staring down a 900M bushel carryout for soybeans in the 2018/19 marketing year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Red Robin Pres., CEO Denny Marie Post Retires

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers said Denny Marie Post, chief executive and president, will retire, effective Wednesday.

The Greenwood Village, Colo.-based full-service restaurant chain specializing in burgers said its board formed a search committee to identify a successor and Ms. Post will serve as an adviser to that committee.

African Swine Fever Spreads to Pigs in Cambodia -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) reports the first occurrence of African swine fever in Cambodia. According to the OIE, the outbreak of the disease there caused the culling of 500 pigs, with the origin of the outbreak unknown. Today's report is further evidence that the disease--which has decimated pig herds in China, Vietnam, and Eastern Europe--is still spreading at a rapid pace. Hog futures on the CME have been on the rebound this week following a dip last week that shaved roughly 10 cents per pound off the more than 40% price rise in March. The contract trades at 91.5 cents per pound to start the day Wednesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Blue Apron Rises on Executive Moves -- Market Talk

10:30 ET - Blue Apron jumps 8.7% in heavy trading on after-market news Tuesday the meal-kit maker is mixing up its leadership. Linda Findley Kozlowski, most recently COO of Etsy, will serve as CEO starting this month. Current CEO Brad Dickerson and company co-founder Ilia Papas are both leaving the troubled meal-kit company to pursue other opportunities. Blue Apron has seen its valuation crumble as the meal-kit market has stumbled. Shares are down 41% over the past 12 months. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Food and HPC Sales Rise in Latest U.S. Nielsen Market Data -- Market Talk

0914 GMT - The latest Nielsen market data from the U.S. for the four weeks ending Mar. 23 suggests food and home-and-personal-care sales grew 1.9% during the period, although Nielsen doesn't yet capture online sales. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle's sales grew 1.5%, boosted by its milk products and pet-care offerings. However, France's Danone and L'Oreal posted a fall in sales, with the former's milk substitutes souring its performance. L'Oreal's 1% sales decline can be attributed to a low- and mid-single digit decline in cosmetics and hair care, respectively, Credit Suisse analysts say. (anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin)

Hog Futures Rally Continues -- Market Talk

15:14 ET - June lean hog futures on the CME finished trading up 3.7%, at 94.850 cents per pound. So far this week, hog futures have regained 8%. This follows a week where the futures contract lost 8.8% in reaction to indications that China's need for U.S. pork was perhaps not as dire as a large purchase in early March made traders believe. News today of further spread of African swine fever in Asia may support continued price increases. Meanwhile, live cattle futures fell 0.5%, to $1.19 per pound. Cattle futures have now fallen 3.8% since the beginning of March. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 3 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 3 -$ 0.26 +$ 39.19 Apr 2 +$ 4.11 +$ 42.22 Apr 1 +$ 6.00 +$ 40.86 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 102.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 104.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 41 cents per hundred pounds, to $226.14, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 48 cents per hundred pounds, to $218.97. The total load count was 141. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.41, to $78.63 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.