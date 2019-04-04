LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Trump's Mexican Border Approach a Worry for Pork Exporters -- Market Talk

13:03 ET - While speaking to reporters at the White House, President Donald Trump outlines how his administration now plans to deal with illegal immigration at the southern border. Trump says he will allow Mexico a "one year warning" to help with US concerns on illegal immigration, and if Mexico does not cooperate with the US, he will shut down the US-Mexican border and place tariffs on automobiles produced there. Such an approach would severely hurt the US pork industry because Mexico is America's biggest customer. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FAO Food Price Index Climbed 1.9% in March

LONDON--World food prices rose in March, driven by higher meat and dairy prices, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said Thursday.

The FAO Food Price Index rose 1.9% from its February level--notching its highest reading since August 2018--although remained some 3.6% below the level in the same month last year, the organization said.

Dairy prices rose 6.2%, extending its streak of gains to three months thanks to higher butter, cheese, and whole milk powder prices amid a seasonal slowdown in Australasian production.

Grocery-Store Openings Up Nearly 30% in 2018 -- Market Talk

10:40 ET - Grocery-store openings were up nearly 30% in 2018, with over 17M square feet of new stores as grocers invest more in their locations to grab a larger share of consumers' wallets. Florida saw the most new stores in the US, taking up 9.7% of the total new grocery square footage, while California and Texas each accounted for 7.8%, according to data from JLL. New Publix stores boosted growth in Florida, and Sprouts Farmers Market and Aldi expansions fueled California's market. Grocery-anchored shopping centers are generally seen as more defensive investments amid the wave of retail closures. (esther.fung@wsj.com; @estherfung)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Delivery Competition On Agenda for Domino's -- Market Talk

10:12 ET - One item investors will be watching closely when Domino's Pizza reports 1Q results later this month is whether sales are getting hurt as competitors boost their own delivery options. Cowen analyst Andrew Charles notes that UberEats--a leading service for chains including McDonald's--has concentrated its national television ad campaign around the NCAA basketball tournament. If growth in delivery contributed to Domino's sales weakness in 4Q, that could be exacerbated in 1Q, given the push from UberEats, according to Charles. Domino's shares rise 0.1% to $253.29. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

Cargill Shifts Leadership in Grain -- Market Talk

13:23 ET - Cargill is shuffling leadership of its grain-trading and animal feed divisions during a tumultuous time in agricultural markets. Joe Stone, head of Cargill's animal nutrition unit, will take leadership of its global agricultural supply chain with the pending retirement of GJ van den Akker, a 30-year Cargill veteran who previously held the job. David Webster, who has headed Cargill's edible oils operations, will lead animal-feed making. Cargill and agricultural rivals like Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland are grappling with fallout from trade disputes that have redirected global commodity flows, after years of low crop prices muted markets and made profits hard to come by. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Finish Session Higher on US-China Sentiment -- Market Talk

15:14 ET - Both lean hogs and live cattle on the CME jump today, with June lean hog futures rising 3.2% to 97.85 cents per pound, while live cattle futures up 2.2% to $1.21575. According to Troy Vetterkind with Vetterkind Cattle Brokerage, cattle followed the hogs progression today--and hogs rose due to speculation the US and China would announce a summit with President Trump and Chinese President Xi to sign off on a trade deal. "It sounds like the US and China are getting pretty close on a trade agreement," says Vetterkind. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 4 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 4 +$ 4.36 +$ 44.93 Apr 3 -$ 0.26 +$ 39.19 Apr 2 +$ 4.11 +$ 42.22 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 60 cents per hundred pounds, to $226.74, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 61 cents per hundred pounds, to $218.36. The total load count was 106. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.67, to $81.30 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.