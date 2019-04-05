LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Eyeing Speed, McDonald's Narrows Late-Night Menu -- Market Talk

10:42 ET - McDonald's is simplifying its late-night menu to include fewer items such as Big Macs, chicken nuggets and drinks, a bid to simplify operations and get customers their orders faster. The company has been looking for ways to speed up service after menu changes over the last few years like all-day breakfast have added complexity to its service. Last year, for example, McDonald's drive-through service was the slowest among fast-food chains, according to a survey by the magazine QSR. Shares rise 0.2% to $190.34. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

Pork Prices Expected to Rise 20% in U.S.

Prices for pork are expected to rise by 20% this year due to the decimation of the Chinese pig population because of African swine fever, according to Informa Plc's agriculture research and consulting division.

Agribusiness Intelligence also expects pork exports from the U.S. likely will increase by 20% in 2019, as demand for U.S. pork rises amid the staggering losses of pork supply in China. Hog prices have been rising, with the June CME contract already up 14% since the start of the year.

STORIES OF INTEREST

A $700 Price Target on Chipotle Stock Isn't News Anymore -- Barrons.com

It says a lot about what's been going on with Chipotle Mexican Grill that an analyst could boost his price target on the stock by $200 without changing his rating--or pushing the share price much higher.

That happened Friday. Stifel's Chris O'Cull maintained his Hold rating, set in February 2018 as part of an upgrade from Sell, while boosting his price target from $500 to $700. (The $500 target was set this February.)

Trade Talks: The lack of developments out of this week's U.S.-China trade negotiations pushed futures down Friday. Following a meeting Thursday, President Trump didn't confirm a U.S.-China summit to sign a trade deal, but did give a loose estimate that such a summit could occur in the next month. "Beans broke good and proper after we got Trumpled last night, the Prez saying that we may have to wait four to six weeks for a complete trade deal, after everyone got bulled up thinking a summit meeting was about to be announced," said Charlie Sernatinger of EDF Man Capital.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Higher Despite No Trade Announcement -- Market Talk

15:55 ET - June lean hog futures on the CME finish the day 1.2% higher, at 98.975 cents per pound. This despite the market's disappointment that a trade summit between the US and China was not announced late yesterday, which many traders would have taken as a signal that the Chinese would resume buying large amounts of US pork. According to the CFTC's Commitment of Traders data released after market close, long positions in hogs by managed money grew by nearly 5,000 contracts, while shorts dropped by nearly 8,000. Meanwhile, live cattle contracts sank in the past week--with the June futures contract also dropping by 1% to $1.2035 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 5 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 5 +$ 2.84 +$ 43.34 Apr 4 +$ 4.36 +$ 44.93 Apr 3 -$ 0.26 +$ 39.19 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 105.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 106.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 19 cents per hundred pounds, to $226.93, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.92 per hundred pounds, to $220.28. The total load count was 132. Wholesale pork prices fell 74 cents, to $80.56 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.