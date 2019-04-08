LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

09:50 ET - Sales at full-service restaurants--those with table service, where patrons pay after eating--are expected to rise 1.5% in real terms this year compared to 2018, according to a new report from the National Restaurant Association. That's about twice as fast as fast-food chains and other limited-service restaurants, the report says. Hudson Riehle, senior vice president at the restaurant group, says full-service options are benefiting in part due from the growth of higher-income households, which account for about 60% of spending on eating out. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

13:37 ET - Amazon's efforts to cut prices at Whole Foods are starting to move the needle overall, though some prices have risen, analysts Gordon Haskett find. In a basket of 106 items purchased this month, 21 items were lower than in the firm's August study, 19 were higher and 66 were the same. Produce items saw the biggest cuts, followed by snacks and bakery. More items had permanent price cuts than when Amazon first bought the chain in 2017 and slashed prices, the firm found. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) is recalling about 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwiches due to possible contamination with plastic.

The recall includes Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 production dates of Bremer Classic Handheld sandwiches, including Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese varieties.

Food and drink companies haven't had much stomach for deals recently. The lull is likely temporary, but it also might be getting harder for executives to rally support for blockbuster transactions.

The first three months of 2019 have been lackluster for mergers and acquisitions in general. Globally, the value of deals announced in the first quarter fell 18% compared with the same period of 2018. The slump in the food and drink sector is on a whole other level, however, with the value of M&A down 76%, data from Refinitiv shows. That makes this the industry's slowest start to the year since 2009.

Morning Rally Sputters: Strength at the start of trading in the morning dried up throughout the day, with many traders unwilling to step into the market amid an uncertain schedule for the U.S.-China deal and a bearish view of tomorrow's WASDE report from the USDA. "The fear of many traders is that the Trump Administration keeps asking for more and more from the Chinese which is frustrating the negotiations," AgResource said. Tuesday's WASDE report from the USDA is expected to show higher corn inventories - although traders are holding out for indications that a slow start to 2019 corn planting will hit next year's production.

Hogs Have Down Day, Cattle Stays Stable -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - The June lean hog contract on the CME finishes down 0.8%, at 98.15 cents per pound. According to traders, the slip in hog futures is a symptom of larger-picture of volatility in the hog market--with the June contract exceeding limits of $3 per hundredweight eight times in March, according to Steiner Consulting Group. "For comparison, in all of 2014 the June contract had 8 days of day-over-day changes that were limit up or down and the July contract during that timeframe had 6 limit changes." Cattle futures finish 0.3% higher on speculation of less beef availability and a snowstorm set to hit the Midwest exacerbating that issue. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 8 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 8 +$ 7.61 +$ 45.83 Apr 5 +$ 2.84 +$ 43.34 Apr 4 +$ 4.36 +$ 44.93 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 107.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.74 per hundred pounds, to $228.67, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 60 cents per hundred pounds, to $220.88. The total load count was 117. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.16, to $81.72 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.