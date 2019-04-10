Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

04/10/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Conagra Rises on Upbeat Outlook -- Market Talk

11:27 ET - Conagra gains more than 6% after giving bullish estimates of adjusted EPS of $2.10-$2.20 for FY20 and $2.70-$2.80 for FY22. Analysts hadn't expected the food conglomerate to release guidance on its investor day as the company seeks to emerge from troubling years. The FY20 projections align with analyst estimates while FY22 guidance beats the Street view of $2.58, according to Factset. The food company estimates compounded annual three-year growth of 1%-2%. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

World Pork Expo Canceled Over Swine Fever Fears -- Market Talk

08:36 ET - The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) cancels its World Pork Expo 2019 in Des Moines, IA in June, citing an "abundance of caution" to prevent any possibility of spreading African swine fever (ASF) to the US. The NPPC says that the risk of spreading the disease, which doesn't harm humans but has been decimating pig herds in Asia, is negligible. However, the NPPC maintains that preventing an ASF outbreak outweighs this risk. "The health of the US swine herd is paramount; the livelihoods of our producers depend on it," says David Herring, NPPC president. Hope for higher US pork exports to China has driven futures up, with the June lean hog contract on the CME rising 36% since hitting a low in late February. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Pork Industry Presses for More Border Inspectors

U.S. pork producers are lobbying lawmakers to add more border security agents at U.S. ports, in an effort to prevent a deadly swine disease from reaching U.S. shores and harming their livelihood.

Pork producing members of the National Pork Producers' Council (NPPC) were in Washington, D.C., Wednesday meeting with members of the House and Senate, asking them to allocate funds to hire 600 more agricultural inspectors for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the NPPC said.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Hormel Foods to Be Powered by Nearly 50% Renewable Energy >HRL

Hormel Foods on Wednesday said it will become nearly 50%-powered by renewable wind sources after signing a virtual power purchase agreement negotiated with World Fuel Services Corp Kinect Energy Group.

The Austin, Minn., food maker said a new wind farm in Nebraska, slated for completion in 2020, will be capable of 74 megawatts of power and an estimated 349,000 megawatt hours of electricity a year.

Conagra Pushes Digital Advertising Over National Spend -- Market Talk

12:32 ET - Food companies have to be more tailored in their messaging to choosy consumers, leading Conagra to shift marketing spending to digital ads and away from big national campaigns, executives tell investors. "CPG marketers are falling short," co-COO Darren Serrao says, noting that the company is shifting spending away from big television and billboard ad campaigns toward targeted online promotions. Data purchased by the company is helping it better know when consumers bought products after viewing an online ad, Serrao says. Conagra has saved around $35M by better targeting its online ads as a result, he says. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Rise Amid South African Swine Fever Outbreak -- Market Talk

15:49 ET - June lean hog futures on the CME finish trading up 1.4% to 96.45c/pound. One driver for the move up is a report from the World Organisation for Animal Health that a case of African swine fever had been reported in South Africa, linked to a pig farm there possibly experiencing contact with wild pigs. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures fall 0.3% to $1.1995 per pound on what was described by Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing as "a very quiet day of trading here in Chicago." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 10 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Apr 10       +$  7.91            +$ 46.52 
Apr  9       +$  6.60            +$ 45.23 
Apr  8       +$  7.61            +$ 45.83 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  107.3 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  109.1 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 73 cents per hundred pounds, to $229.05, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 82 cents per hundred pounds, to $219.62. The total load count was 140. Wholesale pork prices rose 60 cents, to $82.04 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

