LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Traders See More Pork Exports With Chinese Prices Poised to Soar -- Market Talk

09:30 ET - Indications from the Chinese government that pork prices are expected to rise by over 70% this year are adding new fuel to the ongoing speculation that the record-setting Chinese purchase last week of more than 77,000 metric tons of US pork exports will not be an anomaly. The question for US traders, however, is what China's timing will look like. "The question now becomes that of timing of shipments, and what kind of shipping capacity/logistics are available to the industry," says INTL FCStone. According to the firm, one freight rate index says that refrigerated cargo rates from the US to China have risen 80% in the past month. US pork futures remain elevated, with the June CME contract up over 11% in the past two weeks alone. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Pig-Population Slump Boosts WH Shares -- Market Talk

0551 GMT - African swine fever's effect on China's pig population has shares of major pork producer WH at 13-month highs. The government said China's pig count fell 12% in 1Q to levels last seen in 1996. Much of that is the result of farmers selling pigs earlier than they normally would have out of fear their animals may become infected. WH shares are up 5.1% in Hong Kong. They have surged 54% this year after slumping 32% in 2018. (kevin.kingsbury@wsj.com; @kevinkingsbury)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Danone 1Q Sales Rose; Sees Growth Accelerating from 2Q

Danone SA (BN.FR) said Wednesday that sales in the first quarter rose despite tough comparisons, and that it expects growth to accelerate further from the second quarter. The French food company, known for its Activia and Actimel brands, said sales came to 6.14 billion euros ($6.94 billion) compared with EUR6.09 billion the year previous. The company confirmed its outlook for 2019 and is aiming for like-for-like sales growth of around 3% and a recurring operating margin above 15%.

McDonald's Taps Company Vet To Work With Franchisees -- Market Talk

12:30 ET - McDonald's has hired a veteran of the fast-food chain, Karen Garcia, to work with franchisees in the US, who have been frustrated with declining cash flows at their stores. The company needs buy-in from the franchisee base in the US for a range of initiatives meant to drive growth, from remodeling stores to technology investments to delivery. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

Kroger Driverless Vehicle Pilot Expands -- Market Talk

08:54 ET - Kroger says later this spring it will start delivering groceries with driverless vehicles in Houston, its second test for the partnership with startup Nuro. The pilot with Nuro's self-driving Toyota Prius fleet follows its recent pilot in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kroger, the US's largest traditional supermarket chain, hopes that autonomous vehicles will drive down the cost of the expensive delivery service. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Finishes Day Down -- Market Talk

15:21 ET - Both lean hog and live cattle futures finished trading on the CME down, with June hog futures falling 1% to 96.125 cents per pound and live cattle futures losing 0.1% to $1.22375. Neither movement is believed to reflect supply and demand fundamentals, but more likely reflects fatigue surrounding the dragging US-China trade negotiations. "It is becoming more apparent that we are in this until June," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting. The sooner a deal is reached, the more time China has to buy pork from the US without tariffs in either direction - which would probably spur higher sales as China struggles with African swine fever. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 17 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 17 +$ 10.88 +$ 53.55 Apr 16 +$ 9.01 +$ 52.65 Apr 15 +$ 12.92 +$ 54.88 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 109.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 110.3 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 71 cents per hundred pounds, to $232.76, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 99 cents per hundred pounds, to $220.16. The total load count was 184. Wholesale pork prices rose 42 cents, to $85.31 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.