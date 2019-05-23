LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Trump Administration Rolls Out $16 Billion Farm-Aid Program--3rd Update

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration said it would spend $16 billion to offset the impact on American agriculture from the trade conflict with China, with most of the money taking the form of direct payments to U.S. farmers.

The move Thursday followed a breakdown in talks earlier this month between Washington and Beijing. Amid expectations that American farmers will be hindered selling crops to China's 1.4 billion-person market, commodity prices, which were already mired in a years-long slump, sank further to their lowest level in more than 10 years.

China Buys Over 30K Tons of US Pork -- Market Talk

08:53 ET - Despite the worsening of trade tensions between the US and China in the past week, the USDA confirmed this morning that China has purchased 31,400 metric tons of pork from the US in the week ending May 16. According to the US, pork exports totaled 46,300 tons for the week, higher than both the previous week and the four-week average. The uptick in sales may provide support for hog futures on the CME today, which have been slumping in recent days in response to trader disappointment about pork demand. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Hormel Cuts Forecast As Swine Fever Raises Costs

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) lowered its forecast for sales and earnings, in part due to African swine fever in China, a disease that has forced producers in the country to cull pig herds, pushing meat prices higher.

Hormel said Thursday it now expects sales between $9.5 billion and $10 billion for its current fiscal year, down from a previous forecast of $9.7 billion to $10.2 billion.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Bumpy Roll-Out for Hormel's Meat Machines -- Market Talk

09:43 ET - Hormel Foods' challenges automating one of its meat-processing plants show why robots have yet to dominate the meatpacking business. The Minnesota-based company over its most recent quarter temporarily shut one of its turkey plants to shift what CEO Jim Snee says was a heavily manual operation to one that's much more automated, incorporating technology he says is new to the meat industry. The change has taken longer than expected, lifting Hormel's costs to the tune of one cent a share in the quarter, though Snee says the operation now is close to achieving the higher efficiency Hormel envisioned. Hormel shares are off 3.5% in early trading. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Aurora Packing Recalls 62,112 Pounds of Beef on E.coli Concerns

Aurora Packing Co. is recalling about 62,112 pounds of raw beef products due to possible E.coli contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. The issue was discovered during traceback activities in response to random sample testing.

Glencore Ag Boss Latest Grain Exec to Depart -- Market Talk

13:02 ET - Chris Mahoney will retire as the CEO of Glencore Agriculture, the Swiss mining conglomerate's grain-trading division, amid a turbulent patch for global agricultural markets and following unsuccessful deal talks in recent years. Mahoney will be replaced at the end of September by David Mattiske, current head of Glencore Ag's European and Asian operations, the company says. Glencore's been closely watched as a potential acquirer in the agricultural sector: WSJ reported in 2017 the company had made an approach to rival Bunge, though those talks didn't lead to any deal. Mahoney's exit follows similar recent shuffles in grain-trading leadership at Archer Daniels Midland, Louis Dreyfus and Cargill. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Quiet to Close Session -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - Livestock had little to show to close the session on the CME, with the August live cattle contract closing up 0.2% to $1.08150 per pound and the July lean hogs contract down 0.1% to 90.950 cents per pound. Domestic demand in the short-term appears to be flagging for pork, with prices for cuts including loin, butt, rib, and ham dropping for a third day. It also appears that the news of a Chinese purchase of US pork last week -- a purchase of 31,400 metric tons -- did little to move the futures market. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 23 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations May 23 -$ 3.46 +$ 46.33 May 22 +$ 3.14 +$ 49.59 May 21 +$ 2.43 +$ 54.60 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 96.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose $1.04 per hundred pounds, to $220.79, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 72 cents per hundred pounds, to $206.53. The total load count was 119. Wholesale pork prices fell 23 cents, to $85.57 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.