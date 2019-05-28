LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Will Consumers Pay Up for Hormel's Pepperoni? -- Market Talk

11:02 ET - How much do consumers love Hormel Foods' Spam and grocery-store leading pepperoni? The Minnesota company is poised to test its brands' pricing power in the months ahead as meat prices rise further, due to a looming drawdown in global meat supplies driven by African swine fever in China. Prices for hog carcasses and specific pork products, like trim, already have surged this year, and Hormel executives last week said they intend to hike prices to compensate for higher costs. "Heart of the debate on HRL going forward will likely center around whether the company has enough pricing power in its value-added products to pass-through a significant increase in raw material costs," write Mizuho analysts, who decrease their profit projections for Hormel. Shares are down 1.8% while the broader market rises slightly; Hormel shares have declined 7% so far this year. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Beyond Meat Will Benefit from Demand for Meat Alternatives -- Market Talk

11:15 ET - Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiates coverage of Beyond Meat with a neutral rating and $85 price objective, as analysts say the company is well-positioned to disrupt the US meat industry and gain share as consumer acceptance for meat alternatives grows. "Potential investment risks include competitors flooding the market and BYND's supply not being able to keep up with demand," they say. Beyond Meat gains 7.6% to $85.75. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Beyond Meat's Backers Say Stock Is Nearing a Fair Price -- Barrons.com

Beyond Meat stock has soared past the its offering price, but several of the brokerage arms of the company's Wall Street underwriters now think the stock is nearing a fair price.

The back story. Beyond Meat stock (ticker: BYND) has been one of 2019's biggest success stories.

During its first day of trading, shares opened at $46, far better than the stock's $25 offering price. Since then they have traded as high as $96.78, although they dipped to the high $70s at the end of last week.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Continue Weak Trend -- Market Talk

16:17 ET - July lean hog futures finished trading lower, down by 2.6% to 85.7 cents per pound. This puts the hog price at a level last seen in late March, when hog futures were on the rise in reaction to indications of African swine fever severity in China. It is the fifth of the last six sessions that hogs recorded a decline, with the contract falling 8.2% in that period. Analysts and traders maintain that the disappointment among traders about slower-than-anticipated Chinese demand for US pork has been the catalyst for the slide. Live cattle futures were also down today by 0.2%, trading at $1.07775 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Restaurant-Distributor Platform Provider BlueCart Buys Binwise

BlueCart Inc., which operates a platform linking restaurants and distributors, has acquired Binwise Inc., a company that helps restaurants manage alcoholic-beverage offerings.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. BlueCart Chief Executive Konstantin Zvereff said the closely held, combined company now has a valuation of $60 million.

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 28 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations May 28 +$ 12.92 +$ 52.78 May 24 +$ 4.19 +$ 46.35 May 23 -$ 3.46 +$ 46.33 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 98.2 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $1.65 per hundred pounds, to $223.29, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.98 per hundred pounds, to $210.45. The total load count was 106. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.99, to $84.99 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.