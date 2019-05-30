LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Sanderson Says Average Chicken Prices Rose in Latest Quarter

Sanderson Farms said prices for chicken rose in its latest quarter but the company grappled with higher feed costs and processed less poultry.

The poultry processor said fiscal second-quarter revenue rose about 4% from the year earlier to $845.2 million, in line with what analysts expected, according to FactSet.

The company reported a profit of $40.6 million, or $1.83 a share, down from $41.9 million, or $1.84 a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $1.96 a share in earnings.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Sanderson CEO: Interest from China for Chicken Shipments -- Market Talk

11:24 ET - Chinese buyers have approached Sanderson Farms to determine prices to ship chicken to the country, says Sanderson chief executive Joe Sanderson Jr. during an earnings call. Despite this interest, Sanderson is unsure how much additional demand this will turn into, as it is unclear if a China-US trade deal will be reached--which could allow for China to buy poultry directly from the US. Even if it isn't, the spread of African swine fever is expected to allow Sanderson an opportunity to sell more poultry to cover the protein shortage borne from the disease, with Sanderson able to "fill gaps" if China won't purchase the meat. "If 30% of China's herd is lost, that's the equivalent of losing every hog in North America," Sanderson says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Yum! Brands Is Open to Acquisitions -- Market Talk

11:14 ET - Fast-food conglomerate Yum! Brands says it's still open to adding another chain to its three others, and executives say they are better capitalized to do so than in the past. "All those things are on the table," CFO David Gibbs tells investors at an industry conference. "We would probably do a better job today than we would in the past at supporting a fourth brand." Yum! has sold more of its stores to franchisees in recent years, spun off its growing China business and expanded delivery through its deal with GrubHub. The holding company for KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut is now hoping to expand units, including some in the US. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

McDonald's Shareholders Approve Plan to Shrink Board Size Range

McDonald's shareholders approved a proposal to shrink the authorized number of directors on the fast-food giant's board to between seven and 15 members.

About 99% of votes from McDonald's shareholders were for the company-backed proposal, according to the voting tally in a McDonald's securities filing. The company's board currently has 12 directors. The board could have had between 11 and 24 members under the previous authorization.

Tyson Promotes VP to Marketing Head -- Market Talk

09:19 ET - Tyson Foods has appointed Noelle O'Mara to be the company's chief marketing officer, a newly created position Tyson says. Prior to the promotion, O'Mara previously served as general manager and senior vice president of the Jimmy Dean and Tyson brands. According to Tyson, O'Mara will be "responsible for innovation and brand building across the enterprise to support the company's overall growth strategy." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Gets Battered by Corn Uptick -- Market Talk

14:42 ET - July live cattle futures on the CME finished trading today down 2.8%, to $1.05050 per pound. One big reason for the drop is the newfound interest in corn futures among traders, which lifted July corn futures on the CBOT by over 4% today. Rising corn prices are bearish for feeder cattle, as it would increase the cost of livestock feed. Additionally, many traders are deciding to take long positions on corn and short positions on cattle, according to Troy Vetterkind of Vetterkind Cattle Brokerage. This would be a reversal in investing trends among traders, who have been sitting on long positions for cattle and hogs alike while shorting grains. Lean hog futures finished slightly up for the day, by 0.1% at 87.875 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 30 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations May 30 -$ 1.38 +$ 43.62 May 29 +$ 7.22 +$ 48.71 May 28 +$ 12.92 +$ 52.78 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 97.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 5 cents per hundred pounds, to $223.58, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.12 per hundred pounds, to $208.87. The total load count was 154. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.37, to $80.69 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.