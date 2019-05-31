LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Hog Producers Make Trade Plea to Trump -- Market Talk

09:25 ET - Just when things were looking up for US hog farmers, after Mexico lifted tariffs on US pork and African swine fever's spread in Asia boosted prices, President Trump's threat to issue new tariffs on Mexican imports raises the specter of more retaliation on the US pork sector. "American pork producers cannot afford retaliatory tariffs from its largest export market, tariffs which Mexico will surely implement," says David Herring, president of the National Pork Producers Council, a trade body for US hog farmers, which estimates tariffs from Mexico and China already have cost US pork producers $2.5B. The group pleads with the Trump administration to reconsider the move, which aims to force Mexico to do more to curb undocumented immigration. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

More US Pork Sales to China Reported -- Market Talk

09:10 ET - According to the USDA's weekly export sales report, 39,100 metric tons of pork were designated for China in the past week, up from 31,400 tons last week. The news is bullish for hog futures, as the market has been impatient for indications that more Chinese buying of pork would take place--and skeptical that such buying would happen, given the increasing trade tensions between the US and China and China's increasing reliance on pork sourced from the European Union. Pork exports totaled 54,700 tons this week, while beef sales totaled 21,600 tons with 7,400 tons heading to Hong Kong and 5,200 tons to Japan. Concerns of a protein shortage in Asia due to African swine fever may drive beef exports up soon. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

U.S. Farmers See More Trouble in Fresh Mexico Tariff Threat

Farm groups warned the Trump administration against moves that could bring retaliatory tariffs from Mexico and again impede exports to one of the top markets for U.S. crops and meat. "American pork producers cannot afford retaliatory tariffs from its largest export market," said David Herring, president of the National Pork Producers Council. The trade group estimated that tariffs over the last year from Mexico and China so far have cost U.S. pork producers $2.5 billion.

Traders Eye Greater Gains for Beyond Meat -- Market Talk

12:27 ET - Some options traders are wagering that Beyond Meat's eye-popping ascent will continue. Bullish call options that would pay out if the stock jumped at least about another 10% to $110 today were actively traded Thursday, Trade Alert's Fred Ruffy says. They're up 2.5% to $101.08 today. Also popular were bullish call options that pay out if Beyond Meat rises to $106. Traders can use options to make directional bets or hedge their portfolios. Beyond's shares entered the public markets at $25 and have roughly quadrupled since. (gunjan.banerji@wsj.com; @gunjanjs)

FUTURES MARKETS

Mexico Tariff Threat Takes Bite Out of Livestock Futures -- Market Talk

16:50 ET - Both live cattle and lean-hog futures on the CME fall in reaction to President Trump's proposed 5% tariff on Mexican goods being imported into the US, which is expected to hurt the US meat industry that sells a lot into Mexico, primarily pork. July hog futures decline 2.2%, to 85.925 cents a pound, while August live cattle futures slip 1.9% to $1.03075. For hogs, even news of a second-straight week of US export sales to China couldn't reverse today's downtrend. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 31 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations May 31 +$ 4.30 +$ 45.62 May 30 -$ 1.38 +$ 43.62 May 29 +$ 7.22 +$ 48.71 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 97.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 37 cents per hundred pounds, to $223.21, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.18 per hundred pounds, to $207.69. The total load count was 112. Wholesale pork prices rose 93 cents, to $81.62 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.