LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Warning on Restaurant Softness Pulls Down Distributors -- Market Talk

12:05 ET - Sysco's warning about April's soft sales for restaurants is pulling down rivals United Natural Foods, off 4.2%, Performance Food, down 1.6% and SpartanNash, losing 3.1%. Sysco executives say they experienced a decline in same-store sales growth and traffic in April, prompting them to expect a decline in gross profit growth during the current quarter. "For the first time in quite some time we saw some downturn here in April, which obviously does have us keeping a close eye on what's happening," CEO Tom Bené says. Traffic has been a tough point for restaurants for awhile, but the slipping same-store sales was a surprise, he says. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Alarm Over Mexico Tweet Sinks Hog Futures -- Market Talk

12:43 ET - July lean hog futures are continuing to decline this week, with the contract down 2.1% on the CME. The main reason for today's drop continues to be last week's threat by President Trump to levy a 5% tariff on Mexican imports starting June 10 "until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico and into our country stop." Mexico is one of the biggest consumers of US pork, and traders believe that this fight may linger for a long time, similar to the ongoing US-China trade dispute. "(This) has some going 'uh-oh, look what happened last time,'" says Steve Wagner with CHS Hedging. Live cattle futures are only marginally up today, by 0.2%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Chipotle Warns of Tariff-Driven Earnings Hit -- Market Talk

10:22 ET - Chipotle Mexican Grill says new tariffs on Mexican goods could result in a $15M increase in costs this year, reducing the burrito-makers margins by 20 to 30 basis points. The fast-casual chain could pass along the levies through prices increases if they stuck around, such as a nickel price bump on a burrito, CFO Jack Hartung says. Chipotle buys avocados in bulk, including from Mexico, and hopes to avoid substituting processed versions of the fruit for fresh ones, Hartung says. "We are committed to our brand purpose and upholding our food with integrity principles," he says. President Trump has proposed a 5% tariff on Mexican imports beginning this month. Chipotle shares fall 1.5%. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Mexico Warns of Retaliation for U.S. Tariffs

Mexico is weighing its options to respond to the threat of U.S. tariffs on all of its exports, including possible retaliation, but would rather convince the Trump administration that a negotiated solution is in the best interest of both countries, senior officials said Monday.

A high-level Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is in Washington this week for meetings with U.S. officials to discuss ways of reaching an agreement after President Trump threatened a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports starting June 10 unless Mexico does more to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing its territory to reach the U.S. The tariffs would rise each month to reach 25% by October, Mr. Trump said.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Day Down -- Market Talk

15:21 ET - Lean hog and live cattle futures on the CME both finish trading lower, with live cattle down 0.3% to $1.028 per pound while lean hogs were off 1.6% to 84.525 cents per pound. Cattle futures have now fallen for 8 of the last 10 sessions, and are off 14.4% since mid-April. Hog futures have hardly fared better, having fallen for 7 out of the last 10 sessions and dropping by 15.7% since mid-April. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 3 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jun 3 +$ 9.91 +$ 50.67 May 31 +$ 4.30 +$ 45.62 May 30 -$ 1.38 +$ 43.62 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. For Today Choice 98.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell one cent per hundred pounds, to $223.20, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 82 cents per hundred pounds, to $206.87. The total load count was 112. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.35, to $83.97 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.