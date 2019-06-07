LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Beyond Meat Up 22% After Quarterly Results, Guidance

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares were up 22%, to $121.50 on Friday morning. The maker of plant-based meats on Thursday reported revenue of $40.2 million, an increase of more than triple and beating FactSet consensus for $38.9 million.

Tariffs Could Squeeze Margins at El Pollo Loco -- Market Talk

09:07 ET - El Pollo Loco says that tariffs on Mexican goods could impact margins by 0.3%, but executives would look to offset the crunch through possible price increases and menu changes. The chicken chain could explore removing specials focused on avocado, executives tell investors at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. Avocados form up to 5% of the chain's commodities. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Beyond Meat Has a Jump on Bigger Rivals, JPM Says -- Market Talk

08:21 ET - Beyond Meat shares are poised for another surge Friday after the meat alternative developer on Thursday night reported 1Q results that topped analysts' expectations and gave an upbeat outlook for the year. One of Beyond Meat's biggest challenges comes from big food companies like Tyson Foods and Nestle, which are developing their own plant-based burgers and other products, but JPMorgan says Beyond Meat's decadelong development efforts should help the California company drive down the cost of its products faster than rivals. JPM projects Beyond Meat's revenues could rise to $5B annually, presuming prices to retail customers drop by 35% over time. Beyond Meat shares surge 24% premarket. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Tariffs on Mexico Could Slow Cross-Border Trade to a Crawl

President Trump's plan to impose new tariffs on goods imported from Mexico starting Monday could cause chaos and dramatically slow trade all along the U.S. southern border at a moment when one of the world's most strategic commercial corridors is getting busier. Mr. Trump said last week that he would impose an additional 5% duty on all Mexican imports until Mexico gets the flow of Central American immigrants crossing the U.S. border under control. Migrant crossings are at the highest level in years.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Close Day Trading Limit Down -- Market Talk

14:38 ET - July hog futures on the CME closed trading early, having hit a limit down of 3 cents per pound, which translates into 3.5% down for the day at 83.35 cents per pound. Driving down the price was the trader sentiment of a short-term pig oversupply amid lax demand. "The market remains focused on the short term picture with most of the bullishness tied to the (African swine fever) situation in China having been pretty much wrung out of the Board," says independent trader Dan Norcini. Norcini says that a turnaround may still happen this summer, as Chinese need could jump in a big way while the US grilling season is in full swing. August live cattle futures, meanwhile, finished down by 1.4% to $1.033 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 7 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jun 7 +$ 8.71 +$ 46.65 Jun 6 +$ 7.46 +$ 46.78 Jun 5 +$ 4.90 +$ 46.26 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 98.2 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 6 cents per hundred pounds to $222.31, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 24 cents per hundred pounds, to $206.92. The total load count was 79. Wholesale pork prices fell 6 cents, to $82.10 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.