LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Kroger Recalls Some Beef Items in Greater Cincinnati Area on E.coli Risk

Kroger has recalled some beef products in the Greater Cincinnati area due to potential E.coli contamination.

The recall includes certain ribeye steaks and ground beef items. Kroger said there have been no confirmed reports of illness.

Tyson Recalls 191,000 Pounds of Chicken on Concerns of Plastic Contamination

Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled nearly 191,000 pounds of chicken fritter products amid concerns of contamination with materials like hard plastic.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Investors Keep Gobbling Up Beyond Meat Shares -- Market Talk

10:55 ET - Soaring investor expectations for Beyond Meat bleed into Monday, with the stock shooting up another 25% in morning trading. The meat-alternative company thrilled shareholders last week, predicting it may break even this year, resulting in shares shooting up 39% on Friday, the first trading day after it reported quarterly results. That earnings report "was better than the sell side expected, and we think CEO Ethan Brown likes to be conservative in his forecasts," JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman said in a note following the earnings report. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

McDonald's and Other Fast Food Chains Should Keep an Eye on Chick-Fil-A -- Barrons.com

A quickly growing Chick-Fil-A might threaten some of the other players in the fast-food restaurant industry over the coming years, according to Gregory Francfort of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. And that includes McDonald's.

Chick-Fil-A, founded in 1946 in Atlanta and still private under the control of founder Samuel Cathy's family, is one of the largest chicken-focused quick service restaurant chains in the U.S. -- and growing fast. The chain sold about $10.7 billion worth of food last year, according to Bank of America estimates. That's about 9% of the total revenue for the 27 largest burger, chicken and sandwich chains in the U.S., up from the 4% share eight years ago.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Rebounds from Friday Malaise -- Market Talk

15:59 ET - Livestock futures on the CME post rebounds to the hits the futures contracts took on Friday, with July lean hog futures finishing the day up 3.4% at 86.2 cents a pound, while August live cattle finished up 2.9% at $1.063. For both contracts, today's uptick erased the declines of Friday--and was due to trader's closing their short positions, says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "The livestock complex was stronger today as short covering took place in those contracts," Setzer says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 10 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jun 10 +$ 11.95 +$ 48.56 Jun 7 +$ 8.71 +$ 46.65 Jun 6 +$ 7.46 +$ 46.78 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 98.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell 65 cents per hundred pounds, to $221.66, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.87 per hundred pounds, to $208.79. The total load count was 91. Wholesale pork prices rose 89 cents, to $82.99 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.