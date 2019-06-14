LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

McDonald's Stock Could Continue to Rally as Delivery Drives Growth, Analyst Says -- Barrons.com

McDonald's is edging higher Friday, and Stifel argues that the restaurant giant's recent rally is based on solid fundamentals -- even if the firm isn't ready to call the stock a buy. The back story. McDonald's shares have risen more than 15% since the start of the year, keeping pace with the broader market and holding up better than most stocks during May's turmoil as investors flocked to more defensive names. Analysts are upbeat about McDonald's, citing its investment in technology, focus on value, restaurant redesigns, and menu refinements. The shares have been bumping up against new highs lately despite a lackluster reception to its recent earnings report and concerns about increasing competition. The stock is up 23% in the past year.

Republican Sen. Grassley Challenges Trump on Some Trade Policies

WASHINGTON -- Few sectors of the American economy have been hit as hard by the U.S.-China trade conflict as the corn and soybean farmers whom Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley counts among his Iowa constituents. That is one reason Mr. Grassley, one of the senior Republicans in Congress, has taken on more of an adversarial role when it comes to President Trump's trade policies. After Mr. Trump proposed tariffs on Mexico late last month, Mr. Grassley -- seeing the potential for farmers to get caught in the crossfire again -- issued an uncharacteristically critical public statement calling the proposed tariffs an abuse of presidential power.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Beyond Meat Stock Shot Higher Because Short Sellers Lost Big Time -- Barrons.com

Beyond Meat reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street estimates last week, but that's not the reason the stock jumped 69% in two days. Thank short sellers for that latest surge. S3, a data-analytics firm that provides short-selling data to Wall Street, wrote this week that 5.87 million shares of Beyond Meat were sold short ahead of the company's first quarterly report, more than 51% of the free float of stock. (Free float refers the number of shares available for trading, and excludes restricted stock or stock held by insiders that cannot be sold without an announced plan.)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Dive in Late Trading -- Market Talk

15:46 ET - July hog futures on the CME slide later in the day, closing 2.4% lower at 81.35 cents per pound. "The market found some aggressive selling in the last minute of the trade which did push us below support levels," says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. There seems to be little left of recent bullishness related to African swine fever impacting the Chinese hog population, even though the disease continues to ravage the country. "It looks to me, based on the pathetic price action, that the bulls are throwing in the towel on the ASF situation in China," says independent trader Dan Norcini. Cattle futures, meanwhile, finish 0.4% lower at $1.04275 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 14 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jun 14 +$ 6.99 +$ 46.33 Jun 13 +$ 7.61 +$ 47.06 Jun 12 +$ 3.59 +$ 43.70 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 100.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 13 cents per hundred pounds, to $222.23, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.95 per hundred pounds, to $202.76. The total load count was 110. Wholesale pork prices fell 34 cents, to $81.95 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.