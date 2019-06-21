LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Hog Prices Sink as Demand Floodgates Fail to Open

Hog futures on the CME have been on a steady decline since African swine fever hype drove prices to year highs this spring, with geopolitical issues abroad and climate issues domestically sapping demand.

August lean-hog futures stopped trading early Friday, finishing limit-down by 3.7%, at 77.9 cents per pound. Hog futures have dropped over 22% since hitting a year high of over $1 per pound in early April, in reaction to indications that African swine fever--a disease harmless to humans but lethal to pigs--had caused Chinese pork production to shrink by roughly 30% versus last year, or roughly 200 million hogs.

Texas Roadhouse Pres Retires, CEO Assumes Role

Texas Roadhouse said President Scott Colosi retired.

Mr. Colosi was hired in 2002 as chief financial officer and was later promoted to President in 2011.

Chief Executive Kent Taylor, along with his current roles, will assume the role of president of the restaurant company.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Shake Shack Not Planning Beyond Meat Option Right Now -CNBC

The head of hamburger chain Shake Shack said the restaurant isn't planning to add plant-based meat substitutes from Beyond Meat to the menu, CNBC reported Friday.

NRF Asks USTR to Avoid New Tariffs on China -- Market Talk

12:26 ET - A trade association urges the US Trade Representative to avoid imposing additional 25% tariffs on $300B of goods from China, saying "American consumers shouldn't be caught in the crosshairs." The National Retail Federation said it was supportive of "efforts to achieve better trade deals," but added "It's time to reevaluate a strategy based solely on tariffs and work with our allies to put international pressure on China." The NRF also said a new report it commissioned estimated US consumers would pay "$4.4 billion more each year for apparel, $2.5 billion more for footwear, $3.7 billion more for toys, and $1.6 billion more for household appliances if the administration proceeds with the additional tariffs." (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Report Shows Move Cattle in Feedlots -- Market Talk

16:09 ET - The USDA's cattle on feed report contained little in the way of surprises -- with the on-feed number clocking in 2% higher than last year with 11.74M head. The unsurprising result is already priced into cattle futures, says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. "These numbers will already be built into the futures price... In my opinion the futures are in the process of carving out the summer low," French says. Cattle closed down 1.7% at $1.02225 per pound. Meanwhile, hog futures ended limit down to 77.9 cents per pound, a 3.7% drop. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 21 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jun 21 -$ 6.75 +$ 31.15 Jun 20 -$ 5.42 +$ 33.96 Jun 19 -$ 8.11 +$ 34.54 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 101.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 99.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 90 cents per hundred pounds, to $219.82, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.93 per hundred pounds, to $199.55. The total load count was 99. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.31, to $74.89 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.