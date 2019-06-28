LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Beyond Meat Enters Another Carnivorous Neighborhood -- Market Talk

14:46 ET - Sure, you can get a 3 Meat Combo at Famous Dave's of America's, with components like Southside Rib Tips and Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage. But now the barbecue chain is one of the many players on Team Plant-Based Meat. It's working with Beyond Meat on a test of a BBQ Slider, BBQ Taco and a BBQ Bowl. The test will begin at four Colorado locations and one in Minnesota, with Famous Dave's intending to have a wide rollout in the fall. Last week, Del Taco Restaurants said its Beyond Tacos were a hit and it launched the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito and the Epic Beyond Cali Burrito. Famous Dave's gains 4.8% to $4.37. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

Corn Drops as Crop Acreage Statistics Roil Traders

Corn for December delivery fell 4.3% to $4.31 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, as traders reacted to forecasts of higher U.S. corn acreage by selling contracts.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Trump Trade: President Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Japan at the G-20 Summit on Saturday. While no new deals are expected, traders hope the meeting will conclude with Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi agreeing to reboot trade talks. (same as above. Looks like cattle/meat top story usually goes under TOP STORIES and grain/agricuture top story usually goes here under interest. Can check under I/RES, I/FDR, I/FBT, I/FRM)

General Mills Isn't Looking For A Big Acquisition CEO Says -- Market Talk

11:13 ET - General Mills isn't in the market for big acquisitions at the moment, but will instead prioritize spending like investments back into its business and debt repayment, CEO Jeff Harmening recently told WSJ. "Certainly, large-scale acquisitions are not on our radar for the coming year," he said. In April 2018, the food maker completed its $8B purchase of the maker of Blue Buffalo pet food. The company wants to divest 5% of its portfolio over time to shed lower-growth businesses. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Finishes Lower in Volatile Day -- Market Talk

16:21 ET - Reacting to the reports issued by the USDA today for grains, both hog and cattle futures finish trading lower. August live-cattle futures finished down 1% at $1.0435 a pound, while lean hog futures finished lower by 1.5% at 76 cents a pound. For livestock, this fall in livestock comes as feedstock grains--particularly corn--had a rough day, with corn falling by 4.3% to roughly $4.31 per bushel. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jun 28 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jun 28 +$ 2.09 +$ 25.49 Jun 27 +$ 1.70 +$ 26.85 Jun 26 -$ 1.18 +$ 26.42 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 97.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 63 cents per hundred pounds, to $219.66, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.34 per hundred pounds, to $195.56. The total load count was 126. Wholesale pork prices fell 63 cents, to $72.26 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.