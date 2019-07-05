LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

China to Step up Pork Imports to Relieve Shortage (July 4)

BEIJING--China said it will tap into the global market, including the U.S., to help relieve a pork shortage amid an outbreak of a deadly virus across the country's pig farms.

China will continue importing pork to help ensure supply, Vice Agriculture Minister Yu Kangzhen told reporters at a briefing Thursday.

There are many sources of pork in the global market and the U.S. is one of them, Mr. Yu said.

A Huge 'Old West' Ranch for $72 Million -- WSJ

A working ranch larger than the city of San Francisco is asking $72 million. The property, just 40 miles from Oakland, is believed to be the largest piece of land for sale in the state of California, according to the listing agent.

At 50,500 acres, the property accommodates up to 1,500 cow and calf pairs. The right buyer is someone who "wants to relive the Old West," said listing agent Todd Renfrew of California Outdoor Properties.

The N3 Cattle Company ranch has been in the same family for about 85 years and spans four counties, including Santa Clara County, Alameda County, San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Few Easy Options for U.S. Farmers in Trade Dispute -- Market Talk

0915 GMT - American farmers have few easy options if Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans remains depressed. Robust world grain supplies suggest there is little need for additional U.S. corn or wheat production. Switching to a new crop would require huge investments in equipment and infrastructure, to say nothing of finding viable markets. "Farmers don't have the ability to pivot or turn on a dime and say, 'I'll just grow broccoli this year,'" says Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transport Coalition, a trade group. (jesse.newman@wsj.com)

Taco Bell Faces Tortilla Crunch -- Overheard

In the low-IQ dystopian future depicted in the 2006 film "Idiocracy," the U.S. faces crop failures and a chronic shortage of what fictional President Comancho describes as "burrito coverings."

Creator Mike Judge has commented on some apparent similarities between our time and the world predicted by the movie, but even he might be struck by this summer's tortilla shortage at Taco Bell.

Outlets in various markets around the country are running short of the Mexican flatbread, several local and national media outlets have reported. Even for a fast-food chain famous for its large and varied menu, the loss of such a key ingredient hits hard as everything from burritos to quesadillas is affected.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:21 ET - CME lean hog futures fall 1.7% while live cattle futures gain 1.5%. Rich Nelson of Allendale brokerage says that traders are slightly concerned about this week's export sales for pork, which came in at 23.5K metric tons down 21% from the prior week and 11% compared to the 4-week average. "But I'm not going to get too excited about it -- it's still very strong sales," Nelson said. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 5 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Jul 5 +$ 7.83 +$ 25.92 Jul 3 +$ 0.62 +$ 21.60 Jul 2 +$ 1.59 +$ 23.82 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.4 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 98.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell $1.58 per hundred pounds, to $217.67, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 56 cents per hundred pounds, to $194.80. The total load count was 109. Wholesale pork prices rose $2.01, to $72.46 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.